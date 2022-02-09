Hot property: Historic Carroll-McCandless home in Annapolis is for sale for first time in 65 years

Address: 139 Market St., Annapolis
List price: $1.2 million
Year built: Early 18th century with various additions that date to 1760-1790 and circa 1854
Real estate agent: Brent Allen, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. & Christie’s International
Last sold date/price: According to Allen, “a memorandum that dates to April 9th, 1956, written by Richard D. Weigel who at the time was the president of St. John’s College, states that [the current owner] had agreed to pay $25,000 for the property.”
Property size: Georgian-style brick house includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The property’s exterior includes a potting shed, pond, brick privacy wall and off-street parking for two cars.
The land was designated on the Stoddert Map of 1718 as Lots 33 and 34. It was originally part of a half-acre parcel owned by the prominent Carroll family in the early 1700s and likely included several outbuildings along with a stable and a smokehouse. The lots have since been subdivided.
Unique features: The more than 300-year-old house is one of the most historically and architecturally important buildings in Annapolis, according to the Maryland Historical Trust, which notes the building provides a timeline of interior architectural designs and styles.
The architect is unknown but the house was built in several phases, with the original construction dating to around 1718-1725.
“The central entry door leads into a wide hall off of which open the 2 front rooms, the living and dining room. The hall floor boards measure between 6 and 8 inches and run the east-west width of the house,” according to a survey of the property recorded at the Maryland Historical Trust.
It adds that “the house provides an instructive experience for the architectural historian.”
The interior features some original and some reproduction details, including original wide wood floors, original Georgian mantel and up to 8 fireplaces.