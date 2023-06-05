HonFest organizer may not have enough volunteers to pull off festival after backlash over Planned Parenthood

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

HonFest’s founder is scrambling to save the festival following a whirlwind weekend in which organizers denied a booth to Planned Parenthood of Maryland before reversing course and inviting the reproductive health care provider to attend the event.

“I may not have any volunteers to help me,” Denise Whiting, who started the Hampden festival nearly 30 years ago, said Monday. “It’s a tough situation for everyone.”

Whiting said she has reached out to city officials, including the office of Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the police department and City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, to see if they can offer additional support for the two-day festival, scheduled to take place starting Saturday.

“We have just been through three of the most difficult years in history, and I’ve talked to Odette Ramos and I said if you want this thing to happen, you have to help me,” Whiting said. “I’m in a holding pattern right now, basically. But it would just break my heart to have all these vendors and all the people who really look forward to HonFest be disappointed.”

Controversy over this year’s festival erupted Friday when Planned Parenthood of Maryland announced that HonFest had rejected its application to be a vendor. The nonprofit, which has had a booth at the event in the past, said organizers later offered to allow them to share space with another vendor “if we abided by a gag rule.”

“We will not perpetuate silence and stigma of our services,” the nonprofit wrote.

Later that day, HonFest organizers shared a response on social media, saying the decision was based on the festival’s policy of prohibiting “political, religious, and hot topic issues.”

“Since the overturning of the Roe V Wade decision, it has certainly become an issue which has led to some very unfortunate public incidences, and as such, it has become a ‘hot topic,’” organizers wrote of Planned Parenthood, which offers a variety of reduced-cost health care services, including abortions, birth control prescriptions and gender-affirming hormone therapy.

“...In the interest of safety for all festival goers we chose to not have them attend as their own booth,” the post said. “We invited them to join the only non-artisan vendor, the Baltimore City Health Department, in their booth and use that space to promote women’s health issues like breast health, female related cancers and STD’s.”

The news prompted a barrage of criticism online, with neighbors and local businesses decrying the decision to limit Planned Parenthood’s participation. Many threatened to boycott the festival.

Union Craft Brewing, one of HonFest’s sponsors, decided to withdraw its sponsorship in the wake of the controversy. The Parisian Flea, an antiques and collectibles shop that usually provides the tiara for the festival’s “Baltimore’s Best Hon” competition, announced it would close during the festival weekend and would auction off this year’s tiara, sending the proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

By Saturday, HonFest organizers reversed course, apologizing for their original stance and inviting Planned Parenthood to attend as a vendor.

“We are deeply sorry and apologize for our decision to exclude your organization,” organizers wrote in an open letter shared to social media on June 3. “We understand that Planned Parenthood offers a full spectrum of invaluable information and resources to our community and we hope you will forgive our severe shortsightedness.”

Planned Parenthood responded with its own letter, explaining that the nonprofit would not have a booth at HonFest but would still have a presence in the neighborhood during the festival. The organization plans to distribute informational material about its services from Flaunt Hair Boutique, which offered to let the nonprofit use its Hampden storefront.

Planned Parenthood officials said HonFest’s original refusal to accept the group as a vendor “sets a dangerous precedent.”

“Prohibiting us from mentioning birth control, abortion, gender affirming care and providing any information about family planning stigmatizes our care, and more importantly, the patients for whom we care,” the nonprofit wrote.

HonFest founder Denise Whiting, left, appears with a contestant at the 23rd annual Honfest in Hampden. (Tedd Henn / For City Paper)

HonFest, which has a mission of celebrating “working class women of the 1950′s and 60′s,” according to its website, has been a fixture of the Hampden neighborhood for decades. The event began 30 years ago as a pageant to crown “Baltimore’s Best Hon” during the Hampden Summer Fair, and over the years Whiting grew it into a festival which now takes up multiple blocks of 36th Street, the heart of Hampden’s business district, which is also called “The Avenue.”

Whiting, who also owned Cafe Hon on the Avenue before closing the restaurant last year, said the annual event takes a lot of time and money to organize.

“These festivals do not happen magically,” she said. “It takes an amazing amount of coordination to pull it off.”

Vendors also “spend a lot of money getting ready” for the event, Whiting added. “We have a lot of the same vendors that come back every year; they come back because they do very well. They know it can be a great weekend.”

Maxi Cifarelli, a silversmith who paid for a booth to sell her jewelry at HonFest this weekend, said she hasn’t heard anything from organizers since the Planned Parenthood debacle went public. But she has talked with other festival vendors, many of whom plan to show their support for the nonprofit with signs and special products.

“The way that things are resolving I’m thinking this might turn into a bit of a Planned Parenthood festival now,” Cifarelli said. She plans to sell a “My Body My Choice” necklace at the event.

Though some vendors debated pulling out of HonFest altogether, Cifarelli said she thinks “it would be a much more effective protest to lift up Planned Parenthood’s message rather than just silently bow out.”

Vendors, many of whom are artisans running small businesses that rely on the festival circuit, also face the prospect of losing fees and critical sales if they boycott HonFest. Cifarelli paid $280 for her booth and said some other vendors paid as much as $385.

Festivals represent a “pretty significant chunk” of her revenue, she said, “so to lose a two-day festival would have just not been possible.”

Other Hampden business owners intend to show their support for Planned Parenthood by donating a portion of sales this weekend to the nonprofit, even if they won’t have a booth at the festival.

Hot Dog Central, which sells elaborately garnished hot dogs, nachos and sausages from a storefront at 832 W. 36th St., will send 15% of its proceeds from festival weekend to Planned Parenthood.

“They should be here, they have the right to be here,” said owner Andre Douglas. “So we as businesses are going to do something to make sure you know that we support them.”

Ramos, the 14th District councilwoman who represents parts of Hampden, said she has spoken with Whiting “a lot” in recent days about the festival.

Ramos said the city does not plan to pull the permit for HonFest “because we do not want the businesses and the merchants to suffer because of this…. We’re clear that excluding organizations is not common practice and should never be done.”

The councilwoman said that the city will also contribute trash service and a police presence at the festival. But additional support, such as rallying volunteers, may not be possible.

“The volunteers are completely up to HonFest,” Ramos said. “We’re not going to be fulfilling that with other volunteers.”

“I don’t know what the future is of this festival,” she added. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a lot of discussions about how anything like this moves forward, but we’re just trying to get through the weekend.”