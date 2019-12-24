With the holidays upon us, we asked a handful of prominent Baltimoreans for their favorite holiday memory or tradition. From toy wagons under the tree to a tinseled ficus tree to Christmas pizza, here’s what they had to say. Happy Holidays, Baltimore.
Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Mayor of Baltimore
“Waking up on Christmas morning, finding all the toys that I wanted. I really wanted this red wagon, and my red wagon was right there, near the tree. I think I might have been eight or nine years old. I also had my horse stick — you know, those sticks that had the horse head on them ― and my cowboy hat. I was still convinced that Santa Claus brought this stuff for us, I was convinced of that.”
Bill Ferguson, incoming Senate President, Maryland General Assembly
“The holiday season kicks off with the tree lighting at the Southeast Anchor Library and the Highlandtown Train Garden launch. While these are events that exist in communities throughout the state and country, there is something warm and wonderful about the sense of community at these events in Highlandtown, and it’s become the can’t-miss annual Ferguson family tradition.”
Marin Alsop, Music Director, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
“No holiday was ever complete without playing chamber music together! My mom was a wonderful cellist and my dad played violin, viola, clarinet, flute and — after a few drinks — a mean saxophone! Friends came and went all day long as the size of our ad hoc ensemble swelled and morphed: Brahms, Mozart, Schumann, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and, late in the evening, the major hits from the big band era! It was fun, enervating, inspiring, silly and poetic. These are my hopes for every holiday!”
Hayden Hurst, Tight End, Baltimore Ravens
“Our tradition is we all get together on Christmas Eve, and we order pizza and just hang out as a family. That’s really the only thing that comes to my mind.”
Deborah Weiner, News Anchor, WBAL-TV
“I grew up in Pikesville, and we celebrated Hanukkah. When I was little, I was incredibly confused we couldn’t decorate a tree at our house. The only tree we had ... was a classic, 1970s-looking ficus tree in our ranch home. And I couldn’t believe that we couldn’t decorate it. So I insisted on putting at least blue and silver tinsel on the ficus tree. When I think about Hanukkah, for some reason, I think about that very sad ficus tree dripping these terrible tinsels. I was so confused; it seemed so wrong that we couldn’t decorate.”