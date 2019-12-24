“I grew up in Pikesville, and we celebrated Hanukkah. When I was little, I was incredibly confused we couldn’t decorate a tree at our house. The only tree we had ... was a classic, 1970s-looking ficus tree in our ranch home. And I couldn’t believe that we couldn’t decorate it. So I insisted on putting at least blue and silver tinsel on the ficus tree. When I think about Hanukkah, for some reason, I think about that very sad ficus tree dripping these terrible tinsels. I was so confused; it seemed so wrong that we couldn’t decorate.”