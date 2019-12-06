Need an activity to get you in the holiday mood?
These picks ooze with holiday spirit—and will please an array of ages and tastes.
'Christmas on the Potomac’ at Gaylord National Harbor
The resort has unveiled a winter wonderland with more than 2 million lights and 2 million pounds of ice for Christmas on the Potomac. The multi-activity event provides all the favorites: ice skating, ice tubing, Grinch-themed meals and plenty of decorations throughout the property.
Ends Dec. 30, tickets range from $4.99 to $40 per person, marriott.com/gaylord-hotels/
Eggnog competition at the Olde Tyme Christmas Festival
Our money is on Steve Mavronis to repeat as winner of the eggnog competition at the annual Olde Tyme Christmas Festival in Fells Point. After all he’s won the competition for the past eight years.
In past years the head bartender at the Tavern at the Admiral Fell Inn has crafted eggnog drinks that have been topped with extravagant items such as homemade baklava, candy canes and chocolate candies. What will he do this year? He said it’s a secret.
Dec. 7 in Fells Point from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $8 in advance to vote from 15 batches, eventbrite.com
Wreath making class at Gunther & Co.
The staff at Flowers & Fancies joins forces with Gunther & Co. for a 90 minute class where participants learn to make breath-taking, picture-worthy wreaths.
This class is everything you make of it. So bring your A game. They’ll supply you with all the ribbons, sparkle and accessories to transform your fresh bare wreath into a masterpiece.
The class includes a cocktail and light bites. The morning class (starts at 11 a.m.) will have more of a brunch theme while the afternoon class (starts at 1:30 p.m.) will include lunch. Plus, you get to keep your decorated wreath!
Dec. 7 at Gunther & Co., $75, eventbrite.com
Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor
All you should want for Christmas is to hear the multi-Grammy award winning diva performing her classic holiday tune “All I Want For Christmas,” which turns 25 years old this year.
While you’re at the massive casino, check out Fish by José Andrés and Voltaggio Brothers Steak House. There’s also an impressive, hulking holiday display all made of fresh flowers. That’s worth the trip in and of itself.
Shows are Dec. 9 and 10 at the Theater in MGM National Harbor, $160.95 to $1,600 per ticket, mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com
Cookies & Cocktails
Cookie and cocktail enthusiasts, this event is for you.
Participants get about a dozen cookies, an ornament and free parking. If that’s not enough a cash bar sells some of the strongest holiday-themed cocktails in the area. Guests are usually pretty cheerful and a DJ ensures that the mood is festive while you retrieve your cookies from participating stores in Harbor East. Did we forget to mention that 100% of ticket sales benefit child abuse prevention organization The Family Tree?
Dec. 11 in Harbor East, $10, harboreast.com
Cocktail making classes at Bluebird Cocktail Room
Learn how to make holiday themed cocktails from Ben Poole, the award-winning bar’s manager.
In addition to learning how to make three cocktails, you’ll also learn how to properly set up your own home bar—just in time to show off your newly learned skills while entertaining this holiday season.
The class also includes snacks, recipe cards and a gift to take home.
Dec. 15 at Bluebird Cocktail Room, $75 plus tax, thebluebirdbaltimore.com