A legacy of hope: Celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday in Maryland and beyond

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park New York in Auburn, New York, includes her residence (purchased in 1859); the church she helped to build, Thompson Memorial AME Zion; the Tubman Home For the Aged; and The Harriet Tubman Visitor Center. The National Park Service notes the park is a work in progress and that some of the buildings are in disrepair and cannot be accessed by visitors. Tubman’s residence can be viewed from the exterior only while guided tours of the Home for the Aged are available.