The story behind the ‘NOT HAUNTED’ for sale signs in Hampden

As the former roommate of at least one spirit, Sushinky would know. She moved into a new house in Hampden this summer, where she’d lie awake at night, listening to doors opening and shutting without explanation. Her cat — the Instagram famous Killer — would make a weird yowling noise any time he walked to the corner of a room near the front of the house. Her dog, she says, looked like he knew what was going on, too.