Guinness Brewery donates $1 million to groups focused on bettering Baltimore’s Black communities

“We were very intentional in finding a place to open up doors — making sure that we were in a rich, diverse environment,” she explained. “Coming to Baltimore was a big deal for us. It was intentional. When we came here it was all about making sure that we showed up as good neighbors,” she said. “Since the opening, the Baltimore region really welcomed our team. We were honored to make sure we were supporting worthy causes that would impact people in our backyard.”