Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, first lady share their take on love for ‘The One’ reality TV show: ‘It doesn’t have to be that difficult’

A promotional video for a new dating show, “The One,” airing later this month on TV One, features a couple Baltimoreans will recognize: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife, first lady Dawn Moore.

In the two-minute clip, the couple offers up their take on finding lasting love.

“My advice to those who are looking for someone to settle down with: It doesn’t have to be that difficult,” the first lady says, seated beside her husband. “Laugh a lot, find someone who has the same values that you have — I think that’s so important because marriage is for a lifetime and if you don’t understand that going in, it’ll be a very difficult road.”

When it comes to finding “the one,” Gov. Moore says that “that answer is yours and nobody else’s.”

“Most people will give you advice because it’s from a good place, but it’s from their experience. It’s from their journey. It’s from their perspective, which might not be yours,” he continues. “If that person is not the person that makes your heart beat faster, if that person is not someone who you feel that level of comfort with, I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

The new TV One series will premiere May 18 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by 19-time Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and choir director Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin. Over multiple episodes, they’ll help two Atlanta singles — Brent and Ashley — navigate dating, as they’re introduced to new suitors each week. Those who advance past the initial dates will move into a mansion together to “compete for the hearts” of the show’s leads, according to a news release.

Another promotional video for “The One” features couple Rico Silva, known as DJ QuickSilva, and podcaster Ashley Brittney Silva, both Baltimore natives.

“Don’t look for someone to complete you,” Ashley Brittney Silva says. “You’re whole.”

TV One cable channel is based in Silver Spring.