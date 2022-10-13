Garden Q&A: What’s this grass with pinkish tops and this powdery sawdust on my tree?

A soft haze of plum from a row of muhly grass adorns a garden bed at the U.S. National Arboretum in October. (Miri Talabac/ The Baltimore Sun) (Miri Talabac )

Q: I saw a plant this autumn that looked like a grass but with showy pinkish tops. I wasn’t sure if they were flowers but it was quite striking. I’d like to try growing some because I love late-season color surprises like this. What might it be?

A: This is hair-awn muhly grass (muhlenbergia capillaris), which goes by several common names, though usually pink (or purple) muhly grass. I agree, it makes a fantastic addition to a mixed planting bed where it can pop with color come autumn. Grass plumes can often be decorative, but rarely are they this colorful. The straight species will provide this just fine, but there are also a handful of cultivars, including one whose blooms are nearly white instead of the typical faded pinkish-plum color.

Late-blooming (yes, they are flowers) muhly is a nice filler between mid-size perennials and shrubs because it’s not nearly as tall or wide-arching as many of the other widely-used ornamental grasses. The slender wispy foliage and soft-looking cloud of blooms add a wonderful textural element.

Technically native to Maryland, it is quite rare here in the wild, growing mainly in the southeastern U.S. Still, it’s perfectly cold-hardy in our gardens, and thrives in full sun in soil that ranges from moist (but with good drainage) to somewhat dry.

Q: I have a tree that has accumulated a fine, powdery sawdust around its base and lower trunk, but I don’t see any cut branches or holes anywhere. The tree has looked a bit worse-for-wear for a while but is still alive. Do I need to have it inspected?

A: This sounds like the activity of ambrosia beetles, tiny beetles that bore into wood. Between their size and location deep inside the wood, they often go unnoticed until tunneling results in sawdust residues piling-up outside the trunk. As they bore, they kick out sawdust (along with droppings called frass) in the form of pale toothpick-like rods sticking out of the trunk. Wind or rain disintegrates these sawdust “frass tubes” into the powdery substance seen on the ground or lower bark.

There are several species within this group of beetles, and they usually preferentially attack weakened trees since they can smell chemicals given off by stressed individuals, though at least one species attacks trees that are apparently healthy. Overall, there is a wide range of trees that are used as hosts, especially those with thin bark. Types of stress creating this beacon to the beetles include drought, oversaturated soil drowning roots, and injuries like a lightning strike.

The excavation damage to the wood itself is only part of the problem. Named for the fungus they carry, these beetles introduce spores as they bore that colonize the wood and break it down. As the fungus proliferates, the beetles then feed on the fungus — they don’t actually consume the wood. Even so, this activity damages the xylem, the water-transport tissues that keep the tree’s canopy hydrated.

As a largely secondary pest, prevention of beetle attacks lies in keeping trees healthy, such as irrigating when needed or managing stormwater runoff so roots don’t become inundated. Neither insecticide nor fungicide will be of much use in eradicating an existing infestation, and they can’t reverse existing damage. Still, an ambrosia beetle population in an older tree doesn’t necessarily doom it, though young trees are more likely to succumb and any wound in the bark has the potential to become infected by opportunistic fungal cankers. Any tree you’re concerned about should be evaluated by a certified arborist.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.