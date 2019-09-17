New American restaurant Fuisine to replace Canton’s Regal Beagle in November

Regal Beagle, an artisan cocktail bar in Canton, has closed and will be replaced with Fuisine, the restaurant’s new owners said Tuesday.
Chef John Creger and co-owner Maria Martinez, an Ellicott City-based businesswoman, expect the new restaurant to open at 3123 Elliot St. the first week of November.
“We’re bringing a little of Manhattan to Baltimore without the price,” said Martinez, the godmother who helped to raise Creger after his mother died when he was a child.
Regal Beagle, which opened in 2017, closed unexpectedly three months ago, according to Martinez. Regal Beagle’s operator, Ryan Sparks, could not immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon.
“Right now we are gutting the place,” said Martinez, who noted that she purchased the property in August. “Other than the bar, the entire place will be redone.”
Expect local, seasonal New American and classic French dishes, said Creger, a Baltimore native who grew up in the food industry. His father was a cruise ship chef. His late mother was a server at Sabatino’s in Little Italy.
“There will be a little bit molecular [gastronomy] but nothing over the top,” said the former executive chef of The Point in Fells Point. “I like to make sure my food is very approachable.”
Signature dishes will include a butternut squash soup, a pumpkin bread French toast and braised short ribs.
The restaurant and bar will seat between 65 to 70 people and will have a “warming, modern” aesthetic with stone, metal and wood.
“It will reflect the elements,” Cregersaid.
Creger started his career as a busboy and went on to work in Baltimore area restaurants such as The Milton Inn and the Executive Plaza before heading to New York, where he cooked under Bobby Flay at Bar American and at Michelin-Starred restaurants.
Creger, 38, said he looks forward to owning a restaurant in Baltimore.
“It’s really excited to get the opportunity to do something here,” he said. “It’s a crazy story. It’s an inspiring story.”
Creger said he also looks forward to working with Martinez, who was the founder and former CEO of Respira, Inc., a respiratory, sleep medicine and durable medical equipment company. This June, she purchased Primitive Beginnings, a clothing and accessories boutique in Ellicott City.
“She has always been there for me,” he said. “She has always been someone who I can call. I’ve never been able to do too much for her. But this is an opportunity for me to do something for her and with her. She’s an amazing business woman and I hope to acquire all that knowledge from her as well.”