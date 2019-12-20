Fran Lane, for more than 25 years the voice that shared happiness with lovers and offered a sympathetic ear to the dejected evenings on 101.9-FM (WLIF), is off the air.
“I am no longer employed at Today’s 101.9 due to company-wide budget cuts,” Lane posted on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon. “I am heartbroken.”
A Baltimore native and longtime host of the station’s 7 p.m.-midnight “Love Songs with Fran Lane” show, Lane specialized in playing dedications for her listeners, sent out to special someones all over Baltimore. Her soothing, measured tones made her a favorite of lovebirds, and sometimes the lovelorn.
“I will miss our ‘nighttime family,’” Lane wrote in her Facebook post, which went up around 3 p.m. “I will miss hearing your voices, your stories and playing the songs that have meaning for you. I always considered it a blessing to be a part of your evenings and I am thankful for the kindness that you offered to me over the years.”
Attempts to reach Lane on Thursday were unsuccessful. A station spokesperson confirmed that Lane no longer worked for 101.9, writing in an email, “We thank her for her contributions to the station and wish her well.”
Lane wrote on Facebook: “I will miss doing what I love to do the most. I have been working in radio since I was 16 years old and I hope to be able to continue to do so as well as my freelance voice-over work. I’ll miss my co-workers and my late night drive home… but most of all – I will miss you.”