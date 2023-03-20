5 things to do in Baltimore to celebrate spring

Monday is the first day of spring in Baltimore and the weather couldn’t be lovelier. And it will only get better as the city eases into one of the most beautiful seasons of the year. There’s plenty to do and see to shake off winter’s doldrums.

Enjoy the cherry blossoms at Fort McHenry

Cherry trees can be seen in the east grove at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

No need to head to Washington, D.C., to view cherry blossoms when you can see them right here at home by visiting Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in South Baltimore. In 1931, over 150 cherry trees were planted by 1,500 local schoolchildren for the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday. Because of segregation, Black students planted trees in the east grove and white students planted trees on the west side of the fort. The trees, which have been replanted over the years, typically reach peak bloom around the end of March.

Visit the Baltimore Farmers’ Market

Elizabeth Miller of Lutherville looks at flowers and herbs from Reid’s Orchard at the 2021 Baltimore Farmers Market. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market returns to its spot under the JFX on April 2. The market, Maryland’s largest, is open 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday from April to December. Over 80 vendors will offer everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to meat and seafood to bakery items and coffee. The market also features bath and body products, clothing, fashion accessories, home furnishings, souvenirs and original works of art. Parking is free. farmersmarketbaltimore.org

Skate beneath blue skies

Roller skating has been enjoying a 2020s revival. (Paula Munoz/AP)

Get rolling as Spring Break Skate comes to Hopkins Plaza from March 31 to April 8. Rent roller skates or bring your own for theme nights, including Family Skate, Slow Jam Sunday, ‘90s Night and Skate with Pride. Skate sessions are ticketed and last one hour. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Skate rental is $5. Purchase in advance as space is limited per session. godowntownbaltimore.com

Play ball at Camden Yards

Pregame ceremony at the home opener at Oriole Park on April 11, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

The boys are back in town early next month. The season ahead looks to be an exciting one as the rebuilt Orioles take the field at Camden Yards for the home opener vs. the New York Yankees on Thursday, April 6, at 3:05 p.m. The home opener has all the bells and whistles but there’s plenty of time to soak in the spring sun and enjoy the view and a brew throughout the regular season. The opening homestand features three games against the Yankees before a four-game set with the Oakland Athletics from April 10 to April 13. Single-game tickets start at $10. mlb.com/orioles

See the tulips at Sherwood Gardens

Paxton Weishaar, of Hampden, plays among the tulips at Sherwood Gardens in Baltimore in 2022. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Azaleas, dogwoods and boxwoods, evergreens, ornamental trees and other curiosities can be found within Sherwood Gardens in Baltimore. Plus tulips — did we mention the tulips? Over 50,000 tulips unfurl their colorful petals every spring at the majestic 6.5-acre urban garden named for its creator, John W. Sherwood, a Baltimore philanthropist and pioneer in the petroleum business. The Guilford park dates to the 1920s, and its spring blooms are usually best seen from late April to early May. Check the website for the annual tulip guide and map. sherwoodgardens.org