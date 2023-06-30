Five things to know before heading to Ocean City this summer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ocean City is where many Marylanders heed the siren call of summer. Putting bare feet in sizzling sand, strolling the boardwalk and noshing on a bucket of hot Thrasher’s fries is enough to satisfy the beach vacation requirements of the season.

The town of nearly 7,000 full-time residents can swell into the hundreds of thousands, especially during the Fourth of July holiday, often the busiest week of the season. So if you’re soon headed for that narrow strip of land — the entirety of Ocean City is 4.5 square miles — here are five things to know.

Advertisement

1. There will be double the fireworks

Don’t want to speak too soon, but Ocean City’s fireworks are set to return with a literal bang after three years of cancellations, including some that were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the fireworks were cancelled after the vendor hired to stage the production faced labor shortages. So there hasn’t been a show like this since 2019. The plan calls for two simultaneous firework displays — one on the north end and another on the south end of town. The northern display at Northside Park, 125th Street and the bay, will kick off at 8 p.m. The southern display at Caroline Street will kick off at 7 p.m. Both will offer music first, then fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The forecast calls for mostly sunny weather with a high of 81.

2. No buds on the beach

Ocean City doesn’t allow smoking on the boardwalk or the beach. Also, the new Maryland law legalizing recreational cannabis that takes effect July 1 forbids smoking marijuana in public places. Ocean City’s town council has also moved to restrict smoking marijuana on private property, ban smoking lounges and essentially make recreational use licenses nonexistent in the city. “The ban will ensure cannabis products are not sold or consumed in establishments or businesses across the resort town,” according to The Salisbury Daily Times.

Advertisement

3. Bus and tram prices are up

The Boardwalk tram is a fun and popular way to get around in Ocean City. (By Pamela Wood - Capital Gazette/, Capital Gazette)

If taking the tram is your favorite way to get around the boardwalk, you’ll need to carry an extra dollar in your pocket. Ocean City officials voted in April to boost the fares for the tram from $4 to $5, a 25% increase. All-day fares for municipal buses also got a boost from $3 to $4. The new pricing began May 1.

4. Northside Park’s playground upgraded

After 21 years, the playground at Northside Park got an upgrade. The town used a grant to replace the centerpiece of the park with a new modular play structure for children ages 5 to 12. The updated equipment includes slides, bridges, climbers, and interactive play panels “designed to encourage social play and enhance fine motor skills,” according to a news release. The old rock climbing wall was also replaced by two stand-alone play features, including a spinner and a surfboard play element designed to test balance.

5. Same city, new brand

The town choose a Milwaukee ad agency to come up with a new logo and branding back in 2022. The new look got its rollout this spring and visitors can expect to see it everywhere, from buses to the convention center. The branding features an emoji-like yellow circle with blue accents. It’s part of the town’s “Somewhere to Smile About” promotional campaign.