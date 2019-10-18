Wandering through an orchard and picking your own apples may be the single best thing about fall; it’s certainly the tastiest. At Baugher’s, $2 buys you a wagon ride out to the orchard, where deliciousness can be picked right from the source, then taken home for an entirely reasonable $1.49 a pound. And as good as the apples are in and of themselves, might we suggest you learn to make applesauce at home, to increase the pleasure even more? Then, of course, there are the cooked-fresh apple pies, which no fall should be without. And by all means, don’t leave without a gallon or two of apple cider. Yummy. Apple picking at Baugher’s is available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October, although it’s always a good idea to call ahead first (410-857-0111) to find out just what apples are available, and how many. Additional dates may be offered; check the website. 1015 Baugher Road. baughers.com.