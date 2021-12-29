At 101, Catonsville WWII seaman George Ellers still stands tall for the red, white and blue

During the war, as a seaman on the USS Spencer, Ellers helped man the machine guns as the ship, flanked by other Coast Guard cutters and Navy destroyers, led convoy after convoy of supply-laden vessels across the choppy North Atlantic, then rife with prowling U-boats. On two occasions, in 1943, the Spencer engaged in fierce battles with German submarines, sinking both. At war’s end, the 327-foot cutter was cited as the only Navy ship to have brought down two subs single-handed.