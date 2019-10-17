At age 11, he helped integrate Riverside Park pool, an experience that left both literal and emotional scars. The move to integrate the pool was led by Juanita Jackson Mitchell, who, Cummings recalled, informed a group of black children of a “real pool” where they could “swim to your heart’s delight,” he said in a 2014 interview with Baltimore Magazine. Mitchell did not tell the children that the pool was segregated. He would have a bottle thrown at him and a cut on his head, a memory he recounted this summer, after President Donald Trump hurled racist and xenophobic insults at lawmakers of color.