But as President Barack Obama suggested in a later interview with Rolling Stone, the Dylan seen and heard here is the same Dylan who’s been a giant on the American cultural scene since his debut record in 1962. “A beautiful rendition,” Obama said of the performance. “The guy is so steeped in this stuff that he can just come up with some new arrangement, and the song sounds completely different. Finishes the song, steps off the stage… comes up, shakes my hand, sort of tips his head, gives me just a little grin, and then leaves… That was our only interaction with him. And I thought: That’s how you want Bob Dylan, right? You don’t want him to be all cheesin’ and grinnin’ with you. You want him to be a little skeptical about the whole enterprise.”