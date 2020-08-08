Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman, wife expecting first child

Duff Goldman, the noted Baltimore cake maker, and Johnna Colbry, his wife, are expecting their first child, the couple announced Saturday.
Goldman, who started Charm City Cakes in 2002 and starred in the reality cake decorating series, “Ace of Cakes,” on the Food Network, posted on his Instagram a picture of him and Colbry each holding muffins, with the two of them holding a smaller muffin in front of her stomach.
“Our biggest adventure yet!” Colbry captioned her post. “Mini Muffin expected January 2021!”
Goldman, 45, and Colbry, 26, wed in January 2019 in Los Angeles’ Museum of Natural History.