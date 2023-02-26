Editor’s note: Comic strip Dilbert to be discontinued after creator’s racist remarks

Baltimore Sun Media will stop publishing the Dilbert comic strip due to racist remarks by creator Scott Adams.

The Sun does not tolerate such remarks. Like other news organizations across the country, we denounce Adams’ comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory, and we no longer will provide a platform for his work.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, California on Oct. 26, 2006. Baltimore Sun Media and several other prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show. (MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP)

Dilbert is a long-running comic strip that pokes fun at office culture.

Adams on Wednesday described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.”

Adams made his statements during an episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” Among other topics, Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that asked whether people agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be white.”

The change will take effect as soon as possible in Baltimore Sun Media publications. They may run for up to a week because the comics are prepared for publication in advance. A replacement strip will be named by editors soon.