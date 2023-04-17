Baltimore native Daniel Ciarrocchi, a Towson grad, to serve up questions on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

Here’s the answer: This Baltimore native took a chance at “Jeopardy!” — and tonight, his episode taped Feb. 6 in California, will finally air on television.

If you responded “Who is Daniel Ciarrocchi?” you’d be correct.

Ciarrocchi, 36, a freelance writer and Charles Village resident, scored the game show opportunity after over a year of auditions and tests. Baltimoreans can see his face on the big screen tonight, during a viewing party at Peabody Heights Brewery. Ciarrocchi’s episode airs on WBFF Fox 45 at 7 p.m.

To prepare for the show, Ciarrocchi said he read encyclopedias and almanacs, in addition to perusing a database of clues called “J! Archive,” created by fans of the show.

“I have to also admit that an embarrassing amount of my preparation was due to having seen so many episodes of early ‘Simpsons’ and ‘SNL’ Weekend updates,” Ciarrocchi told The Baltimore Sun in an email.

A graduate of Owings Mills High School and Towson University, he also cited participating in “weekly trivia nights with friends” as evidence of his “healthy obsession” with the game.

Baltimoreans will have to tune in to learn Ciarrocchi’s fate on the show. But regardless of the length of his run, he intends to use his time in the spotlight to the city’s advantage.

“I love Baltimore, and I want to help people,” Ciarrocchi said. “If it’s possible for Jeopardy fame to bring communities closer, then I want them to know I’m on their side and want to help however I can.”