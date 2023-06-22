Baltimore City sells Filbert Street Garden, once a trash-filled lot, to South Baltimore nonprofit for $1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marvin Hayes, chief executive director of the Baltimore Compost Collective Program, gives resident goats a treat in their pen at the Filbert Street Community Garden in Curtis Bay. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

For over a decade, Filbert Street Community Garden Inc. refurbished a polluted acre of land in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in South Baltimore. In an agreement with the city, the nonprofit organization now owns the plot, marking its importance as a resource in one of the city’s many food deserts.

“It’s a bright spot in the community,” said Pamela King, senior program manager of the Open Society Institute community fellowships program, which helped one of its fellows, Jason Reed, launch the nonprofit garden in 2010. “It has served as a place of engagement and inclusivity for the diverse population that lives in that neighborhood.”

On June 7, the Baltimore Board of Estimates approved the sale of the property to Filbert Street Garden Inc. for $1. The organization previously managed the land under temporary access from the city through the Department of Public Works Adopt-a-Lot process, according to a news release.

“I think it’s important for folks in a project like this to make space,” said Reed, who worked at the garden for seven years and has since become a volunteer coordinator, horticulture educator, and Master Gardener program coordinator at Penn State Extension in York County, Pennsylvania.

“It’s truly a community-led project. Some of the folks who are still engaged in the program feel if not like family, then at least like neighbors to me,” Reed said.

Marvin Hayes of the Baltimore Compost Collective holds a handful of "black gold," which is his nickname for compost, in the Filbert Street Community Garden in Curtis Bay, where his composting business is located. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Reed and his co-founders started the nonprofit in an effort to bring fresh vegetables and fruits to a neighborhood that did not have access to a market that offered nutritious and fresh food. Reed worked alongside Curtis Bay residents to overhaul the land into a communal hub of fresh produce, animal husbandry and agricultural education courses for the South Baltimore region facing food insecurity and environmental pollution.

Filbert Street Garden supports two wildlife projects, The Pollinator Project and the Native Bat Project, and hosts the largest community bee yard in Maryland, according to the nonprofit’s website. The garden is also a refuge for urban wildlife, housing foxes, woodchucks, opossums, bats and hens. Over 35 plots are available for community use for a fee from April 1 to Nov. 1 each year. Since purchasing the land from the city, the organization plans to move forward with several grant-funded projects.

“With this sale, Filbert Street Garden aims to amplify our outreach efforts, further expand our programming, and consistently serve the community by providing hands-on education, promoting local recreation, advocating for environmental justice, establishing wildlife habitats and combating the existing food desert here in Curtis Bay,” Filbert Street Garden Board President Derrick Wood said in a news release.

There are over 70 chemical polluting companies in Baltimore City, including medical waste and trash incinerators and an open-air coal pile that contribute to the environmental ills and health disparities of South Baltimore residents, according to Meleny Thomas, executive director of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust.

“It makes [waste] go away faster, but it’s also adding pollutants and chemicals into our air that we are not addressing at the level that we should be addressing,” Thomas said, adding pollution does not discriminate and that while South Baltimore has historically borne the weight of chemical pollution in the city, air quality should be a universal concern.

Pears grow in the orchard at the Filbert Street Community Garden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Compost Collective, a composting environmental justice nonprofit organization, has a site within the Filbert Street Garden and works with local high schools to educate students about the importance of composting and soil restoration, said Marvin Hayes, chief executive director of the Baltimore Compost Collective Program.

Hayes said that when he started working at the garden, it was covered in bottles and needles and the soil was riddled with metals and lead. He teaches compost workshops for schools in the area in hopes the younger generation will grow to be environmentally conscious and self-sustaining.

“I call the Filbert Street Garden the Wakanda of South Baltimore,” Hayes said. “Being rich is being able to grow your food, know where it comes from, how to take that seed and that food once you’ve eaten it and take the scraps and turn it into black gold to be able to grow more food because you feed the soul that feeds you.”

The garden hosts events for the neighborhood, including holiday gatherings, cooking demonstrations, and activities for children. It also invites schools, youth groups, nonprofits and religious organizations to learn about gardening and agriculture, according to the Filbert Street Garden website.

The short distance between the garden and the residents who live nearby is one element that has made it such a success, according to Thomas.

“It’s important because it’s easy access. They won’t have to go to a festival or something to go see and have access to a petting zoo. They can come right up the street, right in their community,” Thomas said. “The garden truly provides a benefit, especially when people need it most. It’s truly vital.”