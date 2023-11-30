Confederate monuments, vandalized and missing parts, leave Baltimore to appear in Los Angeles art exhibit

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"Madre Luz," created by artist Pablo Machioli, stands on the pedestal that held the Lee-Jackson statue, until the Confederate monument was removed from Wyman Dell early Wednesday morning. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Without any fanfare or warning Wednesday, four Confederate-linked monuments were loaded into two trucks that left Baltimore for Los Angeles, where they will eventually be shown in an art exhibit put on by nonprofit visual art space LAXART and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

But the exhibit that will mix Confederate statues with contemporary art, initially anticipated to open this fall, has been postponed to 2025. The statues, some now missing parts after being vandalized while stored in a Baltimore impound lot, will remain out of public sight for a while longer, albeit in a different city, according to a Baltimore official.

The hurried change of lodging marks the beginning of a new era for the monuments, which had sat for years in statue purgatory after being “quickly and quietly” decommissioned before dawn in August 2017 after a deadly neo-Nazi protest over a Confederate statue’s planned removal in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I’m gonna take a deep breath,” now that Baltimore’s four statues are headed to Los Angeles, said Eric Holcomb, executive director of the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

Holcomb said he watched the statues being loaded onto trucks Wednesday, and that a loan agreement between the city and LAXART was signed earlier in the week. All transport and storage costs are being paid for by the exhibit organizers, he said.

“We worked really hard to try to find appropriate places for these monuments,” Holcomb said. After receiving over 20 proposals for what could be done with the decommissioned statues, he added, the city spent three years finding the right fit.

In an interview before the deal with LAXART was sealed, Holcomb said the city didn’t have “another viable proposal” for what to do with the monuments. At that time he said the city was still in the process of finalizing its loan agreement with the exhibit organizers.

As recently as last week, Hannah Burstein, LAXART’s “Monuments” exhibit project manager, could not confirm whether the statues would be included in the exhibit. She could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The four statues sent to Los Angeles are the Lee-Jackson Monument formerly located in Wyman Park Dell; the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that once stood on Mount Royal Avenue; the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway; and Mount Vernon’s Roger B. Taney Monument.

Taney, though not a member of the Confederacy, was the Supreme Court chief justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision upholding slavery.

“All of America’s history must be taught,” said Karsonya “Kaye” Whitehead, a professor of African and African American Studies at Loyola University Maryland who founded the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice.

“It’s the ugly parts that shaped us just as much as the more beautiful parts.”

The Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell was erected in 1948 and removed in 2017. (Baltimore Sun)

But Confederate statues are a “constant reminder of people who were willing to fight — sacrifice their own lives — to keep slavery as a part of this country,” she said. “It’s a painful reminder.”

The statues were particularly out of place in Baltimore, a predominantly Black city that also had a large free Black population during the era of slavery, she added.

Whitehead said she was “excited” when the statues were taken down in 2017. Now, Confederate statues belong in museums, she said, where people can choose to visit them and to intentionally engage in thoughtful conversation.

Even removed from everyday sight, the issue of what to do with the monuments has been divisive.

Terry Klima, the commander of the Maryland division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said the monuments weren’t sending any “nefarious messages” while they still stood in Baltimore, calling them “pretty innocuous.”

He identified an alternative resting place for them: Confederate Memorial Park in St. Mary’s County. Keeping the monuments in Maryland and publicly accessible are two of the primary concerns of the Confederate descendants’ group, he said.

“Marylanders have been denied public access for over six years,” Klima said. “It’s really insulting to Marylanders to think that these monuments are going to be held and stored somewhere for two more years.”

Removing from public view three of the statues — the Lee-Jackson, Confederate Soldiers and Sailors, and Confederate Women’s monuments — has been a Baltimore City breach of the Maryland Historical Trust’s easement of those statues, said Elizabeth Hughes, the Maryland Historical Trust’s director.

The 1984 easement states that the monuments “shall continue to be accessible to the public” and be kept in “safe condition.”

“If those monuments were still out in the public domain, they would have been absolutely vandalized, I think probably destroyed,” Holcomb said.

Vandals sawed an arm and a scabbard off two Baltimore Confederate statues last summer, according to Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation. (Jerry Jackson)

But even in storage, they haven’t escaped damage.

In the fall of last year, Holcomb said the city discovered that the right arm and Confederate battle flag of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the sword of the Lee-Jackson Monument had been lopped off and stolen, likely over the summer.

Holcomb said a police report was filed and that the site has 24-hour security surveillance, with a gate. The monuments were kept in a large chain-link-fence cage. After the vandalism, the city added a motion sensor camera, he said.

“We were concerned about the vandalism and disappointed that it had taken place,” Hughes said. “I wouldn’t say that it has diminished the historical value of the monuments, because they’re a product of their time and really our understanding of and attitude towards the past, which is constantly evolving.”

As part of the “Monuments” exhibit in Los Angeles, Baltimore’s statues and others will be paired with contemporary art. The exhibit was postponed in part to ensure that “frontline staff are adequately prepared and protected,” said Burstein, the project manager.

“Some people are going to be disappointed that it’s not starting sooner. … I’m still happy that the exhibit is moving forward,” Holcomb said. “I think it could really put Baltimore in a really positive light … and put us as leaders in that national conversation. How can we move forward, truthfully, with integrity, with honesty, with empathy?”

There is no plan yet for what will happen with the monuments after the exhibit.

But Holcomb said he hopes the exhibit, which will “push our conversation about Confederate monuments, white supremacy, race relations forward,” will have a lasting impact.

“I hope the meaning of those monuments will change,” he said.