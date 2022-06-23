Nelly, Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina and Styx to headline Maryland State Fair concert series

Martha Swann of Towson chose a rainbow llama for winning a water gun game at the Maryland State Fair. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland State Fair on Thursday announced the entertainment lineup for a concert series that will take place on the final weekend of the annual summertime event.

This year’s state fair kicks off Aug. 25 and runs three consecutive weekends. Officials said the closing weekend will feature a live concert series with three days of performances from Sept. 9-11.

The “2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series,” presented by M&T Bank, will feature rap superstar Nelly, country music sensations Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina and the legendary rock band The Styx. Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m.

The concert series starts Friday, Sept. 9, with rapper Nelly’s performance at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets to see the rapper known for his mega hit “Hot in Herre,” begin at $60 for lawn seats, with limited VIP tickets available for $75.

On Saturday, the fair will feature country stars Lauren Alaina of “American Idol,” fame and chart-topping “Good Time” singer Niko Moon. The Sept. 10 performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and general admission lawn tickets are $40 with VIP tickets available for $60.

Rounding off the weekend audiences can “Come Sail Away,” with Styx. The legendary band, known for a slew of hits from the 70s and 80s, released their 17th album last year. The show starts at will 6:30 p.m. and tickets begin at $55 for the lawn and $75 for VIP seats.

The annual state fair runs Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5, and Sept. 8-11 at The Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.