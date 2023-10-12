Baltimore-born comedian Stavros Halkias, appearing at The Lyric, is more than his Ravens-loving ‘Ronnie’ persona

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Stavros Halkias wants you to know he’s more than just Ronnie.

The comedian, a native of Greektown, has picked up a robust social media following thanks in part to his embodiment of Ronnie, a Ravens-loving, obscenity-spitting, Dundalk- or Essex-residing character who posts video recaps after each of the team’s games. When the Ravens are winning, according to Ronnie, they’re headed straight to the Super Bowl. But when they lose, as they did against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Ronnie is apoplectic.

Ronnie is also the reason, Halkias suspects, that all six Baltimore shows of his new standup act, the Fat Rascal Tour, are nearly sold out. His residence at The Lyric kicks off Thursday night at 7 p.m., with two shows a night scheduled through Saturday. The tour comes as Halkias’ career is skyrocketing, with a debut special, “Live at the Lodge Room,” garnering more than 5 million views on YouTube and more in the works.

“I never expected to be the go-to Ravens reaction comedy guy, but I’m pumped,” Halkias says. “I think that’s a big reason we sold so many tickets at The Lyric. Some of those people are going to be very disappointed when I come out and I’m not Ronnie.”

We spoke with the Baltimore-born comic about his childhood, comedy career and — of course — about Ronnie before he hits the stage this weekend.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You grew up in Greektown. What was your childhood like in Baltimore?

The first part of my life was pretty Greektown-heavy. I was two blocks from the church; I went to Greek school there. My family, all my best friends were in Greektown. I wasn’t even really in Baltimore so much as I was in Greektown.

Were you always a funny kid?

I think so. I didn’t really realize it, but I was always kind of a ham. I was one of those babies that would put on a show. I had a little electric guitar, and I would make all my mom’s friends watch me give a concert. At the Greek festival at (Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore), where I grew up, there was an incident where I was like two or three years old, and I grabbed a microphone from a man that was playing for 100 people. I had no stage fright from a very early age. I think I always liked that attention, and then over time, the skills you think you have kind of evaporate. It’s like, oh, it turns out I can’t sing. So what can I figure out?

Do you think the city shaped your sense of humor?

Absolutely. I mean, definitely, it is an interesting, strange place. I think it is a very interesting mix of caring about art, but at the end of the day being a very blue-collar place. You know, the Charm City nickname can feel sarcastic half the time, right? Not everybody’s about their manners. There’s not a lot of putting on airs in Baltimore. They’ll let you know what they think of you.

I know a lot of our readers are curious: Where did you go to high school?

I went to (Baltimore Polytechnic Institute). I played in the Poly-City game. It’s ironic, I really went to Poly because every Greek kid went to Poly. I’m not a math and science guy at all. It was just that my friends from the neighborhood were going. I probably should have gone to City, from a content standpoint. But it all ended up for the best. No regrets. Well, tons of regrets, but not that one.

When did you start doing standup?

I did college shows. My first time ever doing standup was in the basement of the Patapsco dorm at (University of Maryland, Baltimore County). I was in like, basketball shorts and a stained white shirt. I was in my dorm and I just went down two flights of stairs within five minutes. Probably some of the worst comedy anyone’s ever heard. But it went OK.

What are your favorite spots in Baltimore? Is there anywhere you have to visit every time you come back home?

I’m a big diner guy. Broadway is my home diner, and I’ll go to Sip & Bite also. I really like Sal and Sons in the Broadway Market. I’m blowing up one of my favorite spots with you here. It’s quick, it’s so good. That is really one of my most go-to restaurants for what feels like a healthy meal: a little salmon, a little veggies. I also have a couple of spots I just can’t tell. There’s a couple I’ve got to keep for myself.

One of the bits that Baltimoreans have really connected with is your Ronnie character. Is he based on anyone you know in real life?

Well, not one person, but hundreds or maybe even thousands of people I’ve come across in real life. That character is less like a character and more of channeling the spirit of Essex and Dundalk, all in one guy. If you’re in Baltimore, you’ve seen people like that, you know what that vibe is, but I just wanted to do it justice.

It’s less doing comedy and more like performing a seance. It’s also a fun way for me to, in a cowardly way, sneak in some of my own dumb opinions, but hide behind the character. It just started as a way to cleanse myself after a particularly bad Ravens loss, and it’s grown into something that people really love.

Ronnie has a bunch of Ravens opinions. But does he have any thoughts on the Orioles being swept in the playoffs?

Ronnie would say that you can never trust an organization run by a Greek man. And I think he probably also is not allowed in Camden Yards. So he’s kind of sworn them off.

How are you feeling about performing six nearly sold out homecoming shows at The Lyric?

I’m so excited. I try to stay focused on the work, but this weekend feels really special. The Lyric is where I saw Chris Rock, 15 years ago, in literally the worst seats in the house. I was all the way in the back.

Everything I said about my comedy career and how lucky I am goes tenfold for Baltimore. I know it’s probably because of those dumb little Ronnie videos, but it still means a lot that this many people are buying tickets to see me, and I want to actually give a great show.

What can we expect? Is there going to be any special Baltimore content?

Yes, 100%. There’s no way I can’t talk about that. There’s gonna be a ton of Baltimore stuff up top. Everywhere I go, I like to talk about the city a little bit to get warmed up. But this one — who knows how long it’ll go. I’m not putting any upper limits on the Baltimore stuff. It could be 10 minutes, it could be a whole hour, who knows. But I’m excited. Definitely, I’m going to be talking about some of the eccentricities of our fine city.

If you go

Stavros Halkias “The Fat Rascal Tour” is at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave., in Baltimore. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, with two shows daily at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For ticket info, go to lyricbaltimore.com.