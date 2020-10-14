In Baltimore’s dirt biking scene, ‘Charm City Kings’ earns praise, but narrative of drugs, violence draws ire

“My brother taught me how to ride, the mechanics taught me how to fix my bike and my parents bought me my own dirt bike after getting good grades in school,” said Glover, an entrepreneur who has been riding in Baltimore since he was 7. When Glover was 15, he was in a serious motocross race accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is now the first paraplegic motocross racer in the American Motorcyclist Association.