Cece’s Roland Park, a restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine, to open next year at Cross Keys in Baltimore

A rendering shows Cece’s Roland Park, a new Cross Keys restaurant expected to open in the spring of 2024.

A new restaurant that promises coastal and Mediterranean cuisine paired with an upscale indoor and outdoor dining experience will open next year in the Village of Cross Keys.

Caves Valley Partners, the owner and developer of the North Baltimore complex, announced Thursday that it signed a lease with Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos. to launch Cece’s Roland Park in the spring of 2024.

Construction is already underway, according to the announcement.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to add a new upscale dining option to North Baltimore and a magnificent new concept to Cross Keys,” said Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley Partners and the lead developer of Cross Keys, in a news release.

Cece’s Roland Park will serve weekday lunch and dinner seven nights a week, in addition to brunch and lunch on weekends. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will include a signature bar and a room with an open-flame pizza oven. Outdoors, there will be a bar, cocktail seating, multiple fire pits and “heavily landscaped dining nooks,” according to the news release. An outdoor stage will also allow for live music.

The menu will be crafted by James Beard Award nominated chef John Suley, and will include Mediterranean-influenced plates and “elevated options that are simple, yet perfectly prepared,” according to the news release. The drink list will feature a signature martini cocktail and wines from France and Italy.

“Cece’s will draw customers from throughout the Baltimore area and become a primary destination for business meetings, social outings, and celebrations for shoppers, residents, and office tenants alike,” Mirmiran said.

Cross Keys, which has residential, retail and office space, recently welcomed the addition of Easy Like Sunday, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, and redevelopment currently underway will add 350 new apartments, in addition to new retail and office space.

Reed Cordish, principal of The Cordish Cos., said in the announcement that he has family members who live near Cross Keys, and that he fondly recalls visiting the complex during his childhood.

“In marrying the redevelopment of Cross Keys with this elegant food & beverage experience, we are confident that Cece’s Roland Park will fill a unique niche and become a cornerstone in the community for years to come,” Cordish said.