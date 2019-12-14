“By the 1910s, northwest Baltimore became the center of African American life and culture and Druid Hill Avenue became the neighborhood’s pulse,” Halpin wrote, according to a copy that Brooks emailed The Sun. “Cab and Blanche Calloway would have certainly grown up aware of the fight for civil rights that their grandfather helped wage while also keenly aware of the persistence of segregation...This is a story that needs to be told and there is still much for us to learn. The connections that the Calloways have to the larger black freedom struggle are just now being discovered.”