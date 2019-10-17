“Almost no one in Baltimore knows the complete story of Blanche and Cab Calloway and their impact and importance, which still has resonance today,” he wrote in an email, referencing his grandfather and great aunt — a successful singer and bandleader in her own right. “This story, which can nurture and inspire, does not have a home. It originates at 2216 Druid Hill Avenue. I think the people of Baltimore deserve the opportunity to have their contribution to American history recognized internationally, because Blanche and Cab impacted the heritage of the world.”