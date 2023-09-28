Voters choose BWI bathrooms as ‘America’s Best’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The bubble-gum pink ladies’ room in a Tennessee hotel’s restaurant and a restroom with colorful chandeliers in a Florida brewery are certainly worth a peak. But after a month of voting in the “America’s Best Restroom” contest sponsored by cleaning and restroom supply company Cintas Corp., it turns out the winning loo is local: the newly constructed stalls at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“Passengers rank restrooms as an airport’s number one amenity,” Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director and CEO Ricky Smith, who oversees operations at BWI, said in a written statement. “That’s why we work so hard to provide creative, clean and inviting restrooms to make travel more enjoyable.”

Over the summer, Cintas announced that BWI’s new Concourse B restrooms would be the only airport bathrooms to face off against nine other finalists, all selected for being clean, aesthetically pleasing and innovative. Then, the choice was in voters’ hands.

A total of six BWI restroom sets are being built this year as part of a $55 million project that began in late 2021. Three of those, in concourses B, C and D, are already complete and feature fully enclosed stalls that provide privacy, technology indicating toilet availability and plenty of space to accommodate luggage, plus a new, modern feel.

As the winner of the annual restroom contest, BWI walks away with $2,500 worth of Cintas products and services and a spot in the “America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.”