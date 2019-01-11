Bunzzz Sports Bar & Grill opens in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

After several years of planning, the Bunzzz Sports Bar & Grill has begun serving diners in the Gallery at Harbor Place shopping mall.

The first-floor eatery at 200 E. Pratt St. officially opened in early December in the same location vacated by Brooks Brothers in 2016. (The clothing store relocated to Harbor East.)

“It’s been great so far,” George T. Wilson, Bunzzz’s bar manager said. “We’ve been getting a lot of customers from the Renaissance Hotel and from the convention center, and we’re getting some repeat business.”

As its name implies, the restaurant specializes in sandwiches. Diners can choose to have their burgers served on a variety of buns, including onion brioche and pretzel. Bunzzz also serves such classic American fare as omelets, pancakes, pizzas, chicken wings, crab cakes, soups and salads. Pizzas and buns also include a gluten-free option.

Bunzzz is owned by the Ellicott City couple of Angela Washington-Tallitsch and her husband, Bernar Tallitsch. Though they are first-time restaurateurs, Washington-Tallitsch told the Sun in 2017 that both have previous experience in the hospitality industry.

“There’s not too many places nearby, or any place that I’ve actually visited, that’s going to offer the amount of comfort, atmosphere and customer service that we plan to have at our restaurant,” Washington-Tallitsch said.

Bunzzz serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 10:30 am to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

