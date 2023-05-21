Bruno Mars closes out 2023 Preakness with concert in the rain

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bruno Mars performs in front of a crowd during Preakness Live. (Kevin Richardson )

After a day of mild weather at Pimlico Race Course, the heavy gray skies that moved in as the sun set on the 148th Preakness Stakes weren’t a bad omen in everyone’s eyes. Many were holding out for an evening performance from R&B singer Bruno Mars.

“I want it to rain,” Theo Zotos, 25, said. “It makes the concert more wild.”

He and his brother, Dimitri Zotos — both Baltimore natives who now live in Virginia — started their day at Pimlico’s infield at 10 a.m. They spent their time “drinking, walking around, talking, dancing,” according to Dimitri Zotos, 23.

And they listened to Mars’ music leading up to the Preakness LIVE event.

“He has all the bops in the world,” Theo Zotos said, noting “24K Magic” as one of his favorites.

The pair got their wish for wet weather and an amped-up crowd, when Mars’s energy electrified the audience under a steady rain Saturday night. Spectators danced and sang while becoming soaked from the downpour during the final concert of the night.

Musical artist Bruno Mars performs for spectators during Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course Saturday May 20, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mars opened with his hit song “24K Magic.”

Baltimore native Kevin Liles, the chairman and CEO of the record label 300 Elektra Entertainment, produced the inaugural Preakness LIVE in 2022, when it took place the day before the 147th Preakness Stakes.

This year, the event returned to Pimlico on the same day as the main race with the stage relocated from the center of the infield to the northeast end.

Preakness LIVE kicked off at 10:30 a.m. with performances throughout the day from Sofi Tukker, DJ Chantel Jeffries, DJ QuickSilva and Martin 2 Smooves, plus others, and culminated with Mars’ set, which started at 8 p.m. and lasted roughly one hour.

The performance was a homecoming of sorts for Mars, who first headlined Preakness in 2011.

“We’re not gonna let no rain stop the party, I promise you that,” he told the crowd Saturday night. “We wanna see y’all moving, we wanna see y’all dancing.”

The crowd wasn’t deterred by the weather, either.

Winsome Brown, of Severna Park, came prepared with an umbrella hat pic.twitter.com/62Ppy6ytyj — Amanda Yeager (@amandacyeager) May 21, 2023

Winsome Brown, a Severna Park resident, wore a rainbow-hued umbrella hat she purchased from a vendor outside of Pimlico on her way in, earlier in the day.

Brown showed up to the infield 30 minutes before Mars took the stage, after watching the horse races earlier in the day.

“We knew it was going to rain,” Brown, 46, said.

She attended Preakness specifically to watch Mars perform. “I’ve always wanted to see him,” she said. Previously, the cost of tickets to his concerts had held her back.

Mars concert tickets generally cost hundreds of dollars. Tickets to see him at Preakness LIVE started at $59.

At Pimlico, Mars sang standouts from multiple eras of his repertoire, including “Just the Way You Are,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Marry You,” “Treasure” and “Billionaire.”

“I see my name in bright Preakness lights,” Mars said while singing “Billionaire” Saturday night.

The soggy crowd cheered.