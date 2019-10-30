If this isn’t a fan favorite of Light City 2019, then something’s seriously wrong. What’s not to love about a 1969 VW Beetle, covered with thousands of mirror squares, spinning amid the glow from more than a dozen spotlights, some moving, some stationary? If this sounds like something the Village People would love, or a place where a roller boogie jamboree could well break out... well, that’s just the point. “It looks kind of round, like a disco ball,” co-creator Tyler FuQua says of the Beetle, a model he drove himself at age 18 (he’s now 43). Noting that the Beetle and disco are so emblematic of an age, “we figured, what if we took these two awesome things and put them together, mashed them in to one?” Working with co-creator Jason Hutchinson and his staff at Tyler FuQua Creations in Eagle Creek, Oregon, FuQua was still putting the finishing touches on “DiscoBug" last week, but is confident it’ll be warmly received by visitors to Light City. Heck, if the car itself isn’t enough to please the crowds, wait until they look inside the hollowed-out Beetle and see the mini-dance floor, complete with disco ball and dancing bugs (the multi-legged kind). Spectators will even be able to spin “DiscoBug” themselves — it’ll be sitting on what is essentially a Lazy Susan — all while enjoying music DJ’ed by FuQua himself. “They’ll come up, they’ll push the buttons for the lights. Anybody can walk up, grab the handle and spin the bug.” And if you want to bust a few moves while doing so, all the better.