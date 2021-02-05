The Baltimore region is rich with community groups, nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations that are working to provide solutions and services to members of the area’s Black communities. They offer help on issues as varied as the arts and criminal justice.
The Baltimore Sun has written articles about many of these groups. Now we are compiling a resource list to make it easier for you to find them and learn what they offer.
We need your help in building the list. See how to add your organization at the end of this listing.
ARTS/MUSIC/CULTURE
Banneker-Douglas Museum
As Maryland’s official museum of African American heritage, the Banneker-Douglass Museum serves to document, to interpret and to promote African American history and culture (particularly in Maryland) through exhibitions, programs and projects to improve the understanding and appreciation of America’s rich cultural diversity.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum
The Lewis Museum, the largest African American museum in Maryland, has been the authentic voice of Maryland African American history and culture since it opened in 2005. We tell our story through our permanent collection, special exhibitions, educational programs and public events.
A Revolutionary Summer
An intensive critical reading and writing program dedicated to shifting harmful narratives about Black women and girls through the meaningful study and creation of art and the deliberate application of self-inquiry.
Baltimore Black Dance Collective
Baltimore Black Dance Collective focuses on improving our collection of content and enhancing the diversity in the Baltimore dance community.
Black Arts District
An Arts and Entertainment district defined by Americans for the Arts as a “well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area of the city in which a high concentration of arts and cultural facilities serve as the anchor attraction.” 302.754.0158
Creative Nomads
The mission of the group is to advocate for the professional development of arts entrepreneurs. It also provides access to art, music, cultural education and programming for youth and families.
Muse 360 Arts
Muse 360 Arts’ mission is to provide Baltimore youth of diverse backgrounds with high-quality arts education that inspires them to reach their full potential.
Support A Cause Foundation for the Arts
Our mission is to bridge the gap between educational entities and the arts community by bringing fine-art resources to children at underserved schools.
WombWork Productions Inc.
The nonprofit works on a three-tiered mentoring system in which the professional actors and performers of Nu World Art Ensemble mentor the young adults of Nu Generation Art Ensemble. They then mentor the youth members of Next Generation Art Ensemble. Performances address social issues ranging from gun violence to sexual assault and racial equity.
EMPLOYMENT
Baltimore Black Worker Center
We strive to build the grassroots power of Black workers to promote racial and economic justice in the workplace and throughout our communities. We aim to increase access to quality and living-wage jobs, end discrimination in the workplace, redefine the meaning and possibilities of work, and advance a solidarity economy in Baltimore City.
Roca
Roca helps high-risk young men leave streets and gangs and go to work. Through relentless outreach, tailored programming and collaboration with community partners, Roca helps young men transform their lives.
The Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Mobile Job Center
The Mobile Job Center offers computers, books, information, and assistance for job seekers and career changers in Baltimore City.
410.598.1897
YouthWorks
Through YouthWorks, teens and young adults ages 14-21 receive summer jobs with private, nonprofit, and city and state government employers throughout Baltimore. The Virtual YouthWorks 2020 program operated July 13-Aug. 14.
EDUCATION & TRAINING
B-360
B-360 is an education program that brings in former street riders to help train students under the age of 16 about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), dirt bike riding and entrepreneurship. Since 2017, B-360 has worked with more than 7,000 students.
Expanding Boundaries International
Our mission is to tear down walls that keep disadvantaged youth blocked from opportunities to learn, develop, and empower themselves through technology and international education.
Ingenuity Project
The program prepares and establishes the next generation of competitive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders from Baltimore City Public Schools.
Next One Up
Next One Up works with young men in middle school and high school to provide tutoring and mentoring. The program has been around for 11 years working with students in roughly 45 high schools throughout Baltimore. The students meet once a week throughout the school year for homework help, SAT prep and college counseling.
Project Pneuma
This holistic program teaches African American boys in grades 4-8 the art of forgiveness, self-control and discipline. The program partners with the Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore City Public Schools system.
Safe Alternative Foundation for Education
SAFE is an after-school program that works with middle school students in Franklin Square to encourage them to consider a path toward science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics or STEAM.
Suitable Attire
Suitable Attire was created to administer workforce development training for youth ages 13–19. Providing career and personal development, positive self-image, etiquette decorum and mentoring to develop life-changing social skills and encourage positive behavior patterns that will enrich their lives and transform them into future leaders.
The African Diaspora Alliance
The organization provides anti-racism training and other initiatives geared toward African American youth, such as studying abroad in areas within the African diaspora, as well as hosting summer camps.
The Nolita Project
The Nolita Projectis founded upon the principles of the importance of education for youth and generating strong community ties in support of youth prosperity and success.
Wide Angle Youth Media
Wide Angle Youth Media cultivates and amplifies the voices of Baltimore youth to engage audiences across generational, cultural, and social divides and teaches skills to navigate school, career, and life.
ENVIRONMENT
City Weeds
The mission of the City Weeds Urban Farming Youth Achievement Program: #BeMoreGreen is to engage, train and empower youth ages 12+ through the creation and sustaining of “micro-businesses” related to urban farming and the food industry.
GIRL POWER
Bmore Empowered
Bmore Empowered is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and girls of color through mindfulness and entrepreneurship. Our programming focuses on workshops, training and gatherings to support black and brown woman and girls in Baltimore City.
Black Girls Cook
The program, which was established in 2014, teaches adolescent girls of color techniques and life skills through culinary arts and edible gardening.
Black Girls Global Exchange
Black Girls Global Exchange (BGGE) is a revolutionary peer learning and cross-cultural exchange movement empowering girls across the world to tackle global issues through arts and service.
VidaMagica.Love
A creative platform dedicated to providing women of color with self-care, wellness workshops and retreats.
Women Leading Baltimore
Referred to as the “Emily’s List” for high school girls, its mission is to create space and opportunities for high school girls to embrace power and authority through sisterhood, nurturing mentorship and access to meaningful experiences.
FAMILY & LIFE
Challengers Independent Living Inc.
The program offers supportive services to the at-risk and underserved youth in Maryland’s foster care system.
Glass Door Project Inc.
The Glass Door Project Inc. is a community-based program serving at-risk LGBTQ young adults by providing them with skills to lead healthy, productive lives. In addition to providing a community food bank, it also holds volunteer Sundays, performing community service each week.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
African Ancestry Neuroscience Research Initiative
The goal of this collaboration is to make publicly available the largest data set in the world on human postmortem brains of individuals of recent African ancestry. By sharing this data with researchers globally we will accelerate the development of new cures to reduce disparities in health outcomes.
Black Male Yoga Initiative
The program educates and encourages Black men to be certified registered yoga teachers.
Black People Ride Bikes
Since 2019, Black People Ride Bikes members have cycled through trails in Baltimore and have traveled to Washington, D.C; York, Pennsylvania; and Annapolis. Its goal is to encourage people, especially beginners, to ride their bikes comfortably and push their limits so they can experience the joys of different sites while getting exercise.
Bloom Collective Baltimore
Bloom Collective is an organization that supports women who are pregnant or have just become new mothers. Through birthing and lactation classes, Bloom Collective works to approach childbearing with a holistic approach by providing wellness practitioners who can be an advocate for mothers during labor and first stages of parenthood.
CARE
The nonprofit promotes diversity within the animal welfare industry. The organization addresses workforce development, shapes narratives, completes DEI consulting, conducts research and funds scholarships.
Here 2 Help
A crisis hotline — 410-433-5175 — is part of Behavioral Health System Baltimore Inc. that addresses emotional health and well-being and provides services for individuals with substance use and mental health disorders.
Inge Benevolent Ministries
To provide health, education, shelter and other social services to the underserved population in general, and to Muslim women and children in particular.
410.466.8686
Jamie Phillips Memorial Cancer Fund Inc.
Inspired to honor the life and legacy of 18-year-old college student Jamie Phillips II, who succumbed to cancer in 2018, the mission of the fund is to meet the spiritual, financial, emotional and social needs of adolescent/young adult cancer patients.
MOMCares
MOMCares provides postpartum doula support to Black women with a NICU experience. It ise involved in advocacy around Black maternal and infant health.
Touching Young Lives
The goal of this nonprofit is to ensure the health and well-being of infants and children through providing public information on best practices for infant and child care. In addition, it also sells and donates portable alternative cribs to babies from all socio-economic groups.
Umar Boxing
With a motto of “No Hooks before Books!” at-risk children are taught through a combination of boxing and educational activities.
LEGAL/CRIMINAL JUSTICE
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.
The LDF is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.
Baltimore Action Legal Team
BALT is dedicated to politically conscious lawyering and to using creative, collective solutions to support the Movement for Black Lives in Baltimore.
Baltimore County Work Group on Equitable Policing
The Baltimore County Work Group on Equitable Policing will examine policing policies and practices and make recommendations for ensuring equitable policing in Baltimore County.
Life After Release
Life After Release (LAR) is a women-based, formerly incarcerated-led organization. LAR provides support for the needs of formerly incarcerated women re-entering their communities.
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service
MVLS connects low-income Marylanders with volunteer lawyers and community partners to deliver free civil legal assistance.410.539.6800
Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement
The Office of Community Safety and Engagement identifies evidence-based approaches to improving public safety and reducing crime outside the traditional law enforcement context. MOCJ works to implement and ensure the success of such programs, either directly or in partnership with other agencies.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
Campaign for Justice, Safety and Jobs
A coalition centered on police reform and racial justice includes 34 organizations and holds bilingual town halls three to four times a year.
Friends of Southeast Baltimore County
Friends of Southeast Baltimore County aims to educate and support the fight for social justice, to advocate for civil rights via policy reform, and to build up the Black community by working together to address and remove barriers to equity, equality, and access.
Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle
Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (LBS) is a grassroots think tank that advances the public policy interest of Black people in Baltimore through youth leadership development, political advocacy, and autonomous intellectual innovation.
Mothers on the Move
A support network of and for families who have lost loved ones due to police violence.
Organizing Black
A grassroots Baltimore organization focused on Black liberation that works to organize citizens and get the community more involved in government.
The UndocuBlack Network
A national grassroots group that advocates for currently and formerly undocumented Black immigrants
If you would like to list your group that works to help those in the Baltimore region’s Black communities, send the name of the organization, a sentence describing what you do, a telephone number and an email address to shominik@baltsun.com.