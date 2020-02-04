Although most accounts agree that she was born in Philadelphia, Baltimore has long claimed Billie Holiday as one of its own. The girl who would blossom into one of the greatest singers of the 20th century, the voice behind “Strange Fruit,” a rage against lynching penned in 1939 that was honored as the Song of the Century by Time magazine, grew up on the hardscrabble streets of Baltimore, mostly in Fells Point; as a performer, she would often return to the clubs on Pennsylvania Avenue, including the Royal. Living hard, with an alcohol and drug problem she could never shake, Holiday was only 44 when she died in New York City in 1959. This statue, by Baltimore sculptor James Earl Reid, was unveiled in 1985; accompanying panels depict a black man who has been lynched (a reference to “Strange Fruit”) and a crow eating a gardenia, the flower she customarily wore in her hair, an allusion to Jim Crow racism.