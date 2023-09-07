Baltimore designer Bishme Cromartie in ‘Project Runway All Stars’ finale tonight

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie will appears tonight in the finale of 'Project Runway All Stars.' (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore fashion designer Bishme Cromartie is one of three contenders in the finale of the reality TV series “Project Runway All Stars” that airs tonight on Bravo.

The 20th season of the signature fashion-design competition features 14 competitors from previous seasons sewing their hearts out in a variety of challenges, from designing uniforms to creating looks using toys.

Cromartie is familiar with being so close to the top. In 2019, he was one of the four finalists in season 17. Celebrities like Lizzo, Jill Scott and K. Michelle have worn his looks and his work has appeared in fashion plates such as Vogue, Elle and Essence.

“I love to take something that’s not beautiful and try to see the beauty of it,” Cromartie told The Baltimore Sun in 2019.

The 2010 graduate of Reginald F. Lewis High School in Hamilton started sketching at 7. Cromartie’s aunt eventually taught him how to sew, but he said everything else he learned from books.

Throughout “Project Runway All Stars,” Cromartie has at times struggled with grieving the recent death of his sister, dedicating his performance this season to her memory. Cromartie has been a standout in the current season, winning several challenges including last week’s avant-garde challenge.

Christian Siriano, who grew up in Annapolis, was the last “Project Runway” winner from the Baltimore-region. Will there be another? “Project Runway All Stars” airs tonight at 9 p.m.

No matter how “Project Runway All Stars” turns out, fans can watch a livestream of Cromartie’s runway show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 12.