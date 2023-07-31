BWI could be named America’s best restroom, but Baltimore’s got plenty more loos worth a look

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Airport bathrooms aren’t typically worth writing home about.

But BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport’s newest restrooms feature fully-enclosed stalls for privacy, technology that indicates toilet availability and occupancy, ample room for luggage and a sleek, modern design — luxuries that might earn them the title of greatest in the nation, if they can flush away the competition in this year’s “America’s Best Restroom” contest.

Advertisement

“We put a lot of effort into planning and designing these restrooms,” said Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director and CEO Ricky Smith, who oversees operations at BWI. “Obviously, it would be neat to win. I think that would be a source of pride for a lot of people.”

As part of a $55 million renovation project for which construction kicked off in late 2021, three restroom sets have opened in concourses B, C and D. Another three will open by the end of this year, according to Smith.

Advertisement

In mid-July, Cintas Corporation — the cleaning and restroom supply company that sponsors the annual contest — announced that BWI’s new Concourse B restrooms were up against nine other finalists, from a hotel restaurant’s bubble-gum pink ladies’ room in Tennessee to one with colorful chandeliers in a Florida brewery.

Nominated public restrooms faced a panel of judges evaluating factors including cleanliness, aesthetic appeal and innovation before the vote — running through August 11 — was put to the people. Along with bragging rights, the winner will walk away with $2,500 to spend on Cintas products and services.

“There is one thing [the finalists] all have in common,” Cintas marketing manager Julia Walsh wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “They go above and beyond with creating an exceptional restroom experience for their guests.”

Another Baltimore restroom inside The Grand, a downtown event venue, made it into Cintas’ competition in 2009. More recently, The Charmery, a Hampden ice cream shop, made the cut. Other local restrooms are covered in graffiti and some are known for providing enough privacy for X-rated activities.

But there are plenty more loos with sophisticated design, soothing perks and quirky back stories. For an intimate look at five that make freshening up more fun, read on.

A ‘dark and moody’ retreat

This posh bathroom is on the first floor of Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, a waterfront luxury hotel located in Fells Point. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Fells Point

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, a luxury hotel that opened in 2017 on Recreation Pier, has an infinity pool overlooking the harbor, a courtyard sculpture of a horse by Colombian artist Fernando Botero and a red carpet stairway leading to a 1914 ballroom.

It also has spacious bathrooms that are “dark and moody,” as described by Morgan Benth, the Fells Point hotel’s public relations and marketing manager.

Advertisement

Men’s and women’s restrooms in the lobby and on the third floor — where there are two conference rooms in addition to the ballroom used for weddings and other events — feature hexagonal marble-tiled floors, orb-shaped lights over the mirrors and sleek accents, like black sink faucets. Additional bathrooms near the pool were crafted in a similar design.

“You want to judge a good hotel?” said Juan Webster, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s general manager. “Check out the bathrooms.”

All-gender johns named for John Waters

Filmmaker John Waters stands outside of the all-gender restrooms named in his honor at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Museum of Art, Charles Village

In 2019, filmmaker John Waters began talks with the Baltimore Museum of Art about bequeathing his artwork to the institution, said Leila Grothe, the museum’s associate curator of contemporary art.

He also had a request: “It was really important to John that we have a non-gendered bathroom named after him,” Grothe said. “He had the idea, and everyone [at the museum] was like, ‘Of course. Of course we’re doing that.’”

The John Waters Restrooms, which are the museum’s first all-gender johns, opened with a ribbon-cutting party attended by Waters in fall 2021. With four stalls tiled in different colors and no urinals, it’s “a really safe space for anyone to use,” Grothe said.

Advertisement

They were designed by architectural firm Quinn Evans, but having Waters’ name on the project “sure makes a bathroom fun,” Grothe added.

Toys on the walls and ceiling

The first-floor bathroom in Remington’s Papermoon Diner has walls decorated with Pez candy dispensers and a ceiling covered in toy cars stuck in “traffic,” said David Briskie, the artist behind the design of the restaurant. (Abigail Gruskin/Baltimore Sun)

Papermoon Diner, Remington

When artist and interior designer David Briskie first placed naked mannequins outside of Remington’s Papermoon Diner, not everyone was pleased, he said. Now, the diner is known for its eclectic assemblage of toys, tchotchkes and sculptural art.

It started with Briskie and the owner, Un Kim, merging their personal toy collections, Briskie said — and each corner promises an unusual find.

“Traffic, I call the ceiling,” Briskie said of the mass of miniature cars that can be seen when one looks up in the first-floor restroom. The walls are covered in rows and rows of Pez candy dispensers.

“I like people to come in and see something from their past,” Briskie said of the diner. “The best thing is to see little kids walk through the door and their eyes just get huge.”

Advertisement

He estimates that the decorations total in the thousands, and said he still spends at least 20 hours each week tweaking his design and tending to the garden outside the restaurant.

“This is where I get to play,” Briskie said.

A fully-stocked spa oasis

Even Keel Wellness Spa’s locker rooms feature large mirrors, tiled showers and robes for guests to change into. (Abigail Gruskin)

Even Keel Wellness Spa, Brewers Hill

At Even Keel Wellness Spa, in Baltimore’s Natty Boh Tower, scent diffusers and relaxing music evoke a sense of calm.

“We wanted to have a nice modern look, but also a Zen-like environment here,” said Christina Cirillo, the Baltimore manager of Even Keel, which also has an Annapolis location. “We wanted it to be tranquil and inviting.”

The spa opened on the outskirts of Canton in the spring of last year and offers beauty services including massages, facials, waxing, spray tanning and eyelash extensions. There’s also a retail section.

Advertisement

Except in the case of a spray tan — which must be done sans clothing — spa guests are invited to slip into robes in the men’s and women’s locker rooms. There, they’ll find sprawling mirrors and essentials like blow dryers and toiletries, plus showers stocked with organic shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Unlike most restrooms, there’s also ample space to lounge and unwind.

“Everything they need is right at their fingertips,” Cirillo said.

Decked in recipes collected by mom

The three bathrooms at Woodberry Kitchen, west of Hampden, have walls covered in pages from old copies of “Gourmet” magazine that co-owner Spike Gjerde’s mother collected. (Abigail Gruskin)

Woodberry Kitchen, Woodberry

At Woodberry Kitchen, the menu is “based on sourcing from local growers,” according to chef Spike Gjerde, who co-owns the events venue and restaurant with Amy Gjerde, his ex-wife. The rustic, industrial interior design — set amid tall windows and exposed brick — was pulled off with reclaimed accents, he said.

“One of the things that I salvaged was some stacks of ‘Gourmet’ magazines that were sitting in my parents’ basement at the time, and my mom was threatening to throw them away,” Gjerde said.

Instead, he said a professional faux finisher affixed pages from those magazines, collected in the 1970s and 1980s, to the walls of Woodberry Kitchen’s three bathrooms. There, they’ve stood the test of time.

Advertisement

“I still get to look up and see these ‘Gourmet’ magazines, including some little annotations that my mom made, at some point in her own personal culinary journey,” Gjerde said.