“He was actually on his way, almost, to be euthanized,” Evans said. “And I said, ‘Fine, fine. You know what, we’ll give it a shot. bring him in, let him walk around and see what happens.’ So they bring him in, and I just put the cage down, and he just casually took one paw out, looked around, took another paw out, looked around, kind of got out of the cage, walked down an aisle and parked his butt, and that was it. He just fit in immediately.”