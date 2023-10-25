10 Halloween costumes that scream Baltimore, hon

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Halloween — more so than any other day of the year — what you wear is all but certain to become a conversation starter.

The spooky holiday “gives everybody permission to play,” said Norah Worthington, who teaches costuming and is in charge of the Baltimore School for the Arts’ annual Halloween costume contest. She’s the Mount Vernon high school’s “resident costumer.”

“When you’re wearing a costume, you’re telling a story,” she said.

So what will Baltimoreans want to say, come Tuesday?

Outfits borrowed from the “Barbie” movie will likely flood the city’s streets, according to Eric Abele, a senior lecturer of theater at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County who teaches courses on design, including costume design.

But selecting a Halloween costume is like a “personality test,” according to Abele, who uses he/him and they/them pronouns — and Charm City residents have plenty of options if it’s hometown pride they’d like to wear on their sleeve.

“Halloween gives one even more license to represent the city and some of its quirky history and some of the quirky characters that exist here,” they said.

For the lowdown on costumes that scream The Greatest City in America, read on — if you dare.

1. The Orioles’ ‘futuristic Teletubbies’ foursome

If you’re a die-hard Orioles fan, or even just a casual baseball watcher, you probably took notice when Ryan Mountcastle, Colton Cowser, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson strutted to the clubhouse in August wearing color-coordinated velour tracksuits and cyclops sunglasses.

From left, Colton Cowser, Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson wear matching jumpsuits and sunglasses to Camden Yards in August. (Orioles)

To get the early 2000s-reminiscent look with your friends, pick up brightly hued tracksuits and matching pairs of single-lens spectacles. “Things that can be really bold and colorful and graphic can … be a way to strike people,” Abele said.

2. A lemon stick treat

If you’re a lemon stick lover, why not bring the sweet and sour treat to life apart from the annual Mount Vernon Flower Mart festival?

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller with Nathan Birch, who is dressed as the "lemon stick man." (Amanda Yeager)

“You don’t have to get every single detail right” when it comes to Halloween costumes, Abele said. “There’s ways to just point at certain references.” To transform into a lemon stick, Worthington recommended a yellow skirt and a “candy cane-striped top.”

3. A ‘Hairspray’ star — or John Waters

Dressing up as a character from the 1988 or 2007 “Hairspray” films — take Tracy Turnblad, for instance — would turn heads even outside Maryland. Becoming Baltimore filmmaker John Waters for a night, however, would earn you Charm City-specific street cred.

Filmmaker John Waters at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

“You just need to get the mustache right,” Abele said.

4. The Trash Wheel family

Mr. Trash Wheel and his three friends form quite the posse, collecting tons of trash in Baltimore’s waterways. To take the trash wheels to the streets, large googly eyes are a must, as is a little creativity when replicating the white hoods and large wheels.

Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West is Baltimore's fourth trash wheel.

“The bigger something is, the more likely you are to attract attention,” Abele said. “Just make sure you are of a correct size to get through doors wherever you’re going, or think about that Uber ride home.”

5. Mr. (or Ms.) Splash

When Mr. Splash came onto the Orioles scene this season, some Section 86 fans became enamored of the new mascot — and the ballpark character certainly has an aesthetic all his own.

Mr. Splash at "Bird Bath Splash Zone" earlier this year. (Julio Cortez/AP)

To take a turn as Mr. (or Ms.) Splash this Halloween, all you need is an Orioles jersey, a pink flamingo floatie around your waist, goggles and a foam water blaster, to use at your discretion.

6. The Natty Boh mascot

Mr. Boh — the National Bohemian beer mascot that keeps an eye on Baltimore — is ripe for imitation. “The shape of the hair for Mr. Boh is really identifiable,” Worthington said.

National Bohemian mascot Boh, left, and Utz mascot Salie Utz wave to the crowd on Washington Avenue during a parade in Towson. (Photo by Jon Sham)

The mustache is another must for any National Bohemian-inspired costume. And couples can consider pairing Mr. Boh’s iconic single-eyed visage with the Utz chip girl’s round bob and oversized red bow.

7. The Ravens’ ‘Captain Dee-Fense’

With the Ravens in first place in the AFC North, what better time to cheer on the team and borrow from the playbook of Wes Henson, aka “Captain Dee-Fense.”

Wes Henson is "Captain Dee-Fense." (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)

To embrace his style, pair a Ravens jersey with some more unusual gear — a chunky chain and spikes wrapped around your shoulders, purple camouflage pants, shades and a captain’s hat.

8. A classic Maryland seasoning

Old Bay seasoning has long been a Maryland staple, and recently, it’s shown up in everything from Goldfish to vodka.

Creating a wearable Old Bay outfit might require getting crafty. (PRNewsFoto)

Creating a wearable Old Bay outfit might require getting even more crafty. For costumes that call for DIY flair — like this one (perhaps an Old Bay box with holes cut out for your head, arms and torso?) — Abele has some encouraging advice: “Hot glue is a great answer,” he said.

9. Baltimore hons

Baltimore’s annual HonFest got off to a rocky start this summer, but gathering a gaggle of girls to re-create the iconic look this Halloween is one way to keep the spirit alive on your own terms.

HonFest is the annual celebration of Baltimore’s iconic women. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

All you’ll need is a beehive ‘do, cat-eye sunglasses and maybe a flamingo or two — plus, of course, a Baltimore accent.

10. Edgar Allan Poe

Halloween is the perfect time of year to bring Edgar Allan Poe, the macabre literary great who met his mysterious demise in Baltimore, back from the dead.

Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz prepares to give a ghost tour. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

To channel the spirit of Poe, consider a white button-up shirt with a black coat, plus a raven to hold on to. “A head-to-toe quality” is key to selling any costume, said Worthington, who didn’t recall seeing Poe mini-mes at the Baltimore School for the Arts — yet.