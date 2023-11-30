Holiday gift guide for local shoppers

Looking for the perfect gift shouldn’t be stressful. Here are a few ideas from area stores to help you mark off your shopping list.

Mermaid bracelet, $42

Mermaid bracelet by local artist Patti Hall, $42, is made with glass beads. Bead Wear Jewelry Boutique, 29 Allegheny Ave., Towson. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Bead Wear Jewelry Boutique, 29 Allegheny Ave., Towson

Mermaid bracelet by local artist Patti Hall is made with glass beads.

Ceramic ramen bowl, $29.99

A ceramic ramen bowl, $29.99, comes with chopsticks. At Discoveries, 8181 Main Street, Ellicott City. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Discoveries, 8181 Main St., Ellicott City

This ceramic ramen bowl comes with chopsticks.

Wooden toddler toy, $15

This Begin Again wooden toddler toy is a mini-sized roller that makes a quiet clacking noise as it’s pushed around. $15 at Snug Books, 4717 Harford Road, Lauraville. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Snug Books, 4717 Harford Road, Lauraville

This Begin Again wooden toddler toy is a mini-sized roller that makes a quiet clacking noise as it’s pushed around.

Beard oils, $26 each

Good & Well beard oils, $26 each, are made from botanical oils that simulate the skin's natural oils. In Watermelon Sugar, 3555 Chestnut Ave., Hampden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

In Watermelon Sugar, 3555 Chestnut Ave., Hampden

Good & Well beard oils are made from botanical oils and smell good too.

Wooden Maryland ornament, $15

Wooden Maryland ornament, $15. Gallery 57, 57 West Street, Annapolis (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gallery 57, 57 West St., Annapolis

Hang a bit of state pride on your tree with this wooden Maryland ornament by local artist Regina Labofish.

‘House’ plant, $30

"House" plant, $30, at Wild Yam Pottery, 863 W. 36th Street in Hampden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Wild Yam Pottery, 863 W. 36th St., Hampden

Even plants need a place to live … like this ceramic pottery house.

‘Hard at Work’ candle set, $75

Set of "Hard At Work" candles, $75 at KSM Candles, 3600 Clipper Mill Road Unit 123, Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

KSM Candles, 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Unit 123, Baltimore

Find motivation and fill your workspace with scents like hazelnut coffee and blueberry muffin.

Wallet, $76

A Spartina Marsh Boardwalk wallet, $76. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Serendipity, 12798 Route 216, Highland

A Spartina Marsh Boardwalk wallet makes a great holiday gift.

Flamingo tea towel, $12.95

Baltimore tea towel $12.95. Caravan Serai, 113 W. 36th Street, Hampden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Caravan Serai, 113 W. 36th St., Hampden

Baltimore tea towel designed by local artist Steph Stillwell pays tribute to a Baltimore neighborhood’s flamingo mascot.

Hon’s honey, $49.95

Hon's Honey, $49.95, made by women survivors of trauma in Baltimore. Mango and Main, 88 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mango and Main, 88 Maryland Ave., Annapolis

Sweeten the holidays with Hon’s Honey, made by women survivors of trauma in Baltimore.

Junior League cookbook, $25

A cookbook from the Junior League of Annapolis, $25. At Welcome Home Annapolis, 64 State Circle, Annapolis. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Welcome Home Annapolis, 64 State Circle, Annapolis

A cookbook from the Junior League of Annapolis makes a thoughtful and delicious holiday gift.

Blenko glass vases, $64-$88

Blenko glass water pitchers in red ($64) and green ($88). Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace

Blenko glass water pitchers are made in West Virginia and come in a variety of colors including red and green.

Wooden blocks, $21.95

Uncle Goose wooden planet blocks, $21.95. Glyph, 212 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Glyph, 212 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace

Uncle Goose wooden planet blocks are an American-made classic for little ones.

Felt tree, $21.95

A felt Christmas tree, $72. The Nest on Main, 110 S. Main Street, Bel Air. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Nest on Main, 110 S. Main Street, Bel Air

A felt Christmas tree makes a colorful addition to a holiday table.

Earrings, $24

Locally made earrings by Sunroom Studio of Ellicott City, $24. Serendipity, 12798 Route 216, Highland. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Serendipity, 12798 Route 216, Highland

Locally made earrings by Sunroom Studio of Ellicott City are a bright addition to any wardrobe.