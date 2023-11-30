Holiday gift guide for local shoppers

Looking for the perfect gift shouldn’t be stressful. Here are a few ideas from area stores to help you mark off your shopping list.
Mermaid bracelet, $42
Bead Wear Jewelry Boutique, 29 Allegheny Ave., Towson
Mermaid bracelet by local artist Patti Hall is made with glass beads.
Ceramic ramen bowl, $29.99
Discoveries, 8181 Main St., Ellicott City
This ceramic ramen bowl comes with chopsticks.
Wooden toddler toy, $15
Snug Books, 4717 Harford Road, Lauraville
This Begin Again wooden toddler toy is a mini-sized roller that makes a quiet clacking noise as it’s pushed around.
Beard oils, $26 each
In Watermelon Sugar, 3555 Chestnut Ave., Hampden
Good & Well beard oils are made from botanical oils and smell good too.
Wooden Maryland ornament, $15
Gallery 57, 57 West St., Annapolis
Hang a bit of state pride on your tree with this wooden Maryland ornament by local artist Regina Labofish.
‘House’ plant, $30
Wild Yam Pottery, 863 W. 36th St., Hampden
Even plants need a place to live … like this ceramic pottery house.
‘Hard at Work’ candle set, $75
KSM Candles, 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Unit 123, Baltimore
Find motivation and fill your workspace with scents like hazelnut coffee and blueberry muffin.
Wallet, $76
Serendipity, 12798 Route 216, Highland
A Spartina Marsh Boardwalk wallet makes a great holiday gift.
Flamingo tea towel, $12.95
Caravan Serai, 113 W. 36th St., Hampden
Baltimore tea towel designed by local artist Steph Stillwell pays tribute to a Baltimore neighborhood’s flamingo mascot.
Hon’s honey, $49.95
Mango and Main, 88 Maryland Ave., Annapolis
Sweeten the holidays with Hon’s Honey, made by women survivors of trauma in Baltimore.
Junior League cookbook, $25
Welcome Home Annapolis, 64 State Circle, Annapolis
A cookbook from the Junior League of Annapolis makes a thoughtful and delicious holiday gift.
Blenko glass vases, $64-$88
Jo Retro, 137 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace
Blenko glass water pitchers are made in West Virginia and come in a variety of colors including red and green.
Wooden blocks, $21.95
Glyph, 212 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace
Uncle Goose wooden planet blocks are an American-made classic for little ones.
Felt tree, $21.95
The Nest on Main, 110 S. Main Street, Bel Air
A felt Christmas tree makes a colorful addition to a holiday table.
Earrings, $24
Serendipity, 12798 Route 216, Highland
Locally made earrings by Sunroom Studio of Ellicott City are a bright addition to any wardrobe.