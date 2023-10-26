Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Did you watch “Barbie” this year and walk out with a plan for your Halloween costume? You weren’t the only one.

Barbie, according to Google Trends’ Frightgeist tool, is the most popular costume search this year in the Baltimore area and nationwide. Locally, another popular character, Spider-Man, was No. 2.

Advertisement

Whether you’re considering going as character known around the world, as something only Baltimoreans would get, or just can’t decide, search trends may offer some inspiration, or at least preview your possible costume contest competition.

Here’s what costumes Baltimore-area users have been searching for on Google, according to Frightgeist.

Advertisement

What’s trending in Baltimore?

Be ready for a lot of Barbie this Halloween. Weird Barbie inspired one of the entries in the second annual Annapolis Scarecrow Stroll. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

According to Google Trends, there’s a “frighteningly high” chance of seeing a Barbie this Halloween, probably more than one. Revelers could be saying “Hi Barbie!” over and over without even having to know the meme.

Looking at the top related topics searched in addition to “costume” for the past month, these 10 led the list.

Keeping it classic

A girl dressed as a witch at the Laurel Board of Trade's Trick or Treat on Main Street event in 2017. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Looking for a costume you won’t have to explain to anyone? Ghosts and witches are among the traditional costumes seen year after year. Here’s how search volume for some classics has ebbed and flowed in Baltimore from 2013 to 2023.