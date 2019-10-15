Does any hobby combine art, literature and pop culture better than comic book collecting? With roots going back more than eight decades (heck, they go back further than that, if you consider that newspaper comics were a 19th-century creation), comic books are Americana stretching over generations; your granddad probably read “Superman,” while your mom kept up with the adventures of the Black Widow and your brother probably got you hooked on Deadpool. The typical stories and artwork have changed over the years, and characters are constantly coming and going and coming back again; comic books come in a near-endless variety. And chasing down those back issues — Detective Comics and Actions Comics, DC titles that have chronicled Batman and Superman, respectively, since the 1930s, have been around for more than 1,000 issues — can take years; you’ll never have more fun in any quest. Sure, some key issues could set you back a few years’ pay (going, in mint condition, for $100,000 and more), but most books can be had a lot cheaper than that, often $1 or less. So come on down to the comic-con, and finally find that issue of “The Fantastic Four” you need to complete the run.