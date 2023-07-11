Atlas Restaurant Group will open a Chinese restaurant at Village of Cross Keys in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Atlas Restaurant Group plans to open a Chinese restaurant at The Village of Cross Keys in the fall of 2024. (handout)

Atlas Restaurant Group will add another international cuisine to its dining portfolio.

The Baltimore-based hospitality group on Tuesday announced plans to open a Chinese restaurant at the Village of Cross Keys in the fall of 2024. The as-yet-unnamed eatery will serve a “moderately priced menu perfect for everyday dining,” according to a news release.

Atlas’ nearly two dozen bars and restaurants in the Baltimore region include Italian spots like Tagliata and Italian Disco, Mediterranean fare at Ouzo Bay, seafood at Watershed and The Choptank, Latin cuisine at Maximón and Japanese dishes at Azumi. The rapidly expanding restaurant group, founded by brothers Alex and Eric Smith, has also purchased local landmarks including The Admirals Cup, James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant, The Valley Inn and The Oregon Grille.

This will be Atlas’ first restaurant focused on Chinese food. The hospitality group will tap Chef Alisher Yallaev, an alum of Azumi, to craft the menu at the new Cross Keys restaurant.

Alex Smith, Atlas’ CEO, said he and his brother share “fond memories” of visiting Cross Keys while they were growing up. The North Baltimore retail center, developed by Jim Rouse in 1965, was acquired by Caves Valley Partners in 2020 for $27 million and is in the midst of an overhaul that will bring nearly 350 apartments, plus new retail and office buildings.

Atlas’ restaurant will join dining options including Easy Like Sunday and Cece’s Roland Park, a Mediterranean restaurant from the Cordish Cos. that’s slated to open next spring. The Village of Cross Keys was also recently approved for a marketplace liquor license that will allow shoppers to sip cocktails while strolling the retail center’s courtyard.

“We are excited to add this fresh Asian concept from Atlas Restaurant Group to the talented roster of food and beverage tenants at Cross Keys,” Caves Valley partner Arsh Mirmiran said in a statement.

Mirmiran said Cross Keys is “well on its way to becoming the preeminent neighborhood dining destination in North Baltimore.”

The two-story restaurant building will seat up to 200 people and will feature a ground-level courtyard, second-floor outdoor dining terrace and a full bar, as well as nightly live music performances. Designer Patrick Sutton plans to incorporate wooden screens, hammered steel and “unique and dramatic industrial lighting” into the design, according to the release.

Atlas Restaurant Group and Caves Valley Partners have previously collaborated on several projects at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill, where Atlas operates seafood restaurant Watershed, the Atlas Fish Market stall and a market bar, Cross Street Cocktails.