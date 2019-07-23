Despite weekend heat wave, Artscape crowd surpasses last year’s

This year’s Artscape crowd turnout exceeded last year’s despite temperatures soaring over 100 degrees, according to festival director Kathy Hornig.
“Overall we were thrilled with how many people came out,” she said.
Last year, the festival had to close early Saturday afternoon because of heavy rain.
Artscape provides Baltimore area artists and vendors an opportunity to perform and sell their work to the larger community.
On Sunday morning Hornig said a production assistant filed an incident report for a vendor who said less than a dozen shirts were missing from where he was stationed the night before.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, which sponsors the free annual arts festival, does not keep tabs on how many people attend each year but knows more people came out this year because they were able to use all three full days.