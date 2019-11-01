“The reservation" refers to Fells Point, where thousands of Lumbee (including Minner, Dickerson and Colston’s families) moved after leaving their ancestral North Carolina to find jobs in Baltimore’s post-World War II industrial sector. Though she grew up in Dundalk, where many Lumbee families eventually resettled, her family maintained deep ties to the city’s Lumbee: her aunt preceded her as the director of Baltimore City Public Schools’ Indian education program, her mother led efforts to bring a museum to the Baltimore American Indian Center (BAIC), and all three served on the center’s board at various times. Later, her interviews with both community elders and peers led to projects that she exhibited around the U.S. She even created a walking tour of “the reservation." On one tour, an elder’s innocuous comment about a long-gone store pushed Minner to conduct deeper ethnographic research about what the community was like before most of its symbols, except the BAIC and South Broadway Baptist Church (another major Indigenous community institution), disappeared.