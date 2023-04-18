Advertisement
All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather announces women-led lineup: Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, boygenius and more

Some of the music industry’s most talented women will take the lead at Merriweather Post Pavilion when this year’s “All Things Go Music Festival” kicks off Saturday, Sept. 30, for a weekend of entertainment.

The lineup, announced Tuesday, includes headliners Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and the band boygenius. Performances from 28 other acts — including Mt. Joy, Lizzy McAlpine, Fletcher, MUNA, Arlo Parks and Ethel Cain — will round out the two-day event.

The festival will expand from a single day to two, after last year’s sold-out date attracted fans from over half of the states in the U.S. and from across the globe, according to a news release.

Tickets this year start at $105 for single-day general admission and go on presale Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a general sale Friday.

