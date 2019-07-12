Young minds are smarter than you think

Having been an education reporter for over a decade, and an avid consumer of parenting books during pregnancy, I knew that much of what separates kids who do well in school (and possibly even later in life) from kids who don’t is “exposure.” I read, and internalized, that from birth to age 3, the variety of things that children are exposed to helps create little connectors in the brain that — if they don’t get those experiences — will never, ever form.