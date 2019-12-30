With a new year hard upon us, and firm in the belief that it’s never too early to start planning, we offer this brief guide to what 2020 will have to offer. It’s by no means comprehensive, and details on some events, including exact times and admission prices, have yet to be pinned down. But if you’re anxious to settle on just what you’ll be doing come May, we’ve got the info you need. Heck, if nothing else, you can start counting down the days to Baltimore Comic-Con 2020 (294, as of Jan. 3).