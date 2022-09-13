Baltimore native competes for $1 million prize in tonight’s finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” -- Pictured: Mike E. Winfield -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (NBC/Trae Patton/NBC)

While each finalist on NBC’s “America’ Got Talent,” hopes to win $1 million and the chance to join the show’s live Las Vegas revue, Baltimore native Mike E. Winfield said that he has a lot more riding on winning the grand prize.

“I need a million dollars. I just had a baby, I didn’t know if you don’t have a car seat they won’t let you take the baby home from the hospital, so the baby’s still there,” the comedian joked after his Aug. 30 performance, garnering a roar of laughter from the live audience and show’s judges.

In both his audition and semifinal performances, Winfield received standing ovations and then won the popular vote from “America’s Got Talent” viewers worldwide. Now he’s gearing up for the NBC show’s finale Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The comedian said there’s something about Charm City that sets him apart from other contestants.

“I feel like Baltimore is one of those places that shape you in a way that hasn’t been seen so much in stand up comedy on television,” he said.

Baltimore comedians gaining national attention have included Oscar-winning actress and “Queen of Comedy,” Mo’Nique, Jess Hilarious of VH1′s “Wild ‘N Out”, Ego Nwodim of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and podcaster Stavros Halkias.

Winfield’s comedy takes topics such as marriage and fatherhood and presents them in such a compelling way that even Simon Cowell, the notoriously critical “America’s Got Talent” judge, has been continuously wowed.

“You walked on, and you brought ‘it’— ‘it’ being star quality,” Cowell said after Winfield’s Aug. 30 performance.

Winfield said he plans to bring more relatable life content to the stage for the finale, where he will be competing against nearly a dozen performers including singers, musicians, magicians and a ventriloquist.

“I’m planning to tell a different story of my life so it’s important to lock it in as best as possible,” the comedian said, explaining he’s performed more than 10 sets in preparation for Tuesday’s show.

While Winfield acknowledged that the money and chance to appear in the Las Vegas show would be “life-changing,” he is thankful for the recognition he’s receiving from just participating in the competition.

”Exposure is everything,” Winfield said. “These television appearances could open the door for roles in movies and my ultimate dream, The Mike E. Winfield Show!“

With more opportunities, the comic said he hopes to eventually achieve his goal of creating a comedy special on his own terms.

”I could record it, finally where I want to record it, which could be in Baltimore City,” he said.

As he looks to the future, Winfield is counting on viewer votes, especially from his hometown in order to win the competition.

”When it’s voting time, I need you to vote! I need you to share! Wake up your grandmas and unlock their phones and help them vote,“ he said.

The two-night finale begins Sept. 13 on NBC at 8 p.m., and will feature the contestants’ final performances. The results show announcing the winner airs Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.