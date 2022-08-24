Garden Q&A: How to get rid of spotted lantern fly without squishing the wrong bug

Bright, contrasting colors? Check. Spots? Yup. Flying? Check. This is an Oleander Moth, though, a stray on tropicals shipped up from the south, not spotted lanternfly. (Miri Talabac)

Q: Everywhere I see notices about spotted lanternfly, the advice is to squish them. I prefer not to resort to pesticides, but how do I make sure I’m not killing an innocent bug?

A: Good question — there are many insects that resemble the body shape and/or color pattern of spotted lanternfly. Indeed, we discourage pesticide use in this situation if at all possible, since no ingredient is only going to target this one insect and spare pollinators or other beneficial/harmless species. Another chemical-free alternative to squishing is to suck up what you can reach with a shop vac, using soapy water in the collection bin to kill them there. Granted, you can’t get them all this way, but you wouldn’t with an insecticide either.

Advertisement

Bright or contrasting color patterns serve to warn predators about an insect’s ability to defend itself, though occasionally this is a bluff or simply used to startle the predator to give them time to escape attack. The warning can reflect distasteful or poisonous chemicals in its body or the ability to sting. Common warning colors (called aposematic coloration, which roughly translates to “sign to keep away from”) include red, orange, and yellow combined with neutral colors like black and white.

Spotted lanternfly is one of a wide variety of insects that are aposematically colored or patterned, so you should look closely at a suspected bug to make sure you’ve identified it correctly before killing an innocent species. Is it about the right size? Does it fly or jump when disturbed? Are there several of the same insect in one spot?

Advertisement

For example, several moths have aposematic patterns only on their hind wings, or spotted wings overall, such as tiger moths, ailanthus webworm moths, leopard moths, and underwing moths.

Spotted lanternfly adults on Ailanthus tree. Spotted lanternfly adults, which begin emerging in July, have a mothlike brownish exterior when not flying or jumping. Their favorite host plant is the ailanthus altissima, or "tree of heaven," another invasive species that originally arrived in the U.S. from China. Scientists hope to use that fondness for the tree in a "tree-trap" campaign to cull the lanternfly population. - Original Credit: (EMILIE SWACKHAMER, PENN STATE E / HANDOUT)

The adults of other species of “hoppers” (planthoppers, the group to which the spotted lanternfly belongs, plus leafhoppers and treehoppers) have the same general body shape and wing posture when at rest, but they are smaller and few have such brilliant colors. More distant kin, other true bugs that suck plant sap, might also have aposematic coloring but otherwise look more distinctly different. (milkweed bugs, boxelder bugs, etc.)

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

Multiple university websites provide comparisons between spotted lanternfly and look-alike insects. To familiarize yourself with the appearance of each of the insect’s life stages, you can begin with our Spotted Lanternfly Management page and explore its links to additional resources.

Q: I think tree of heaven is growing in my yard. I’ve heard they are hard to kill if you don’t do it right…but what method is right?

A: The ironically-named tree of heaven (ailanthus altissima) is an obnoxiously invasive tree that unfortunately supports populations of the invasive insect spotted lanternfly. Even without that added insult to injury, invasives like this degrade habitat and deprive native species of resources. If growing on your property, they should be removed if at all possible.

Although there are several methods of removing weed seedlings or killing established plants without the use of herbicides, this is one of those situations where chemical intervention is definitely the most efficient approach. Systemic formulations applied in late summer, absorbed into the foliage or through the bark, more easily “hitch a ride” with the flow of carbohydrates the plant is moving in sap from foliage into roots for winter storage. Although re-applications might be needed for treating re-sprouts, this tends to be the fastest way to kill a mature tree.

Several different systemic ingredients can be effective, but glyphosate and triclopyr are recommended due to their minimal soil activity and reduced risk to desirable plant roots. Wait for symptoms of dieback to appear before removing a treated tree so you’re sure enough roots have been affected; this may take about a month.

Our tree of heaven page provides a brief overview of this species and links to several publications detailing management options, including a very thorough page by Penn State Extension detailing identification features separating it from look-alikes and tree elimination procedures.

Advertisement

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.