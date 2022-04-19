‘Baltimore is back,’ mayor says, announcing return of AFRAM with lineup including Ne-Yo, El DeBarge and The O’Jays

In this file photo from August 11, 2018, people assemble in front of the stage at the annual AFRAM Festival. AFRAM returns fully in person this year June 18-19 at Druid Hill Park. (Algerina Perna/ The Baltimore Sun) (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s summer entertainment is heating up with a sizzling lineup for the 45th annual AFRAM Festival.

After a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a hybrid experience in 2021, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) announced AFRAM Festival will be returning to Druid Hill Park for a two-day in-person event Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming residents and visitors back to the historic Druid Hill Park for the return of one of Baltimore’s most honored traditions, AFRAM,” said Scott.

The mayor said the city parks department worked to continue the AFRAM tradition, which began in 1976, to keep the festival’s legacy alive despite social distancing limitations and gathering mandates in years past.

“The return of AFRAM is another signal that Baltimore is back,” Scott said.

For 2022, AFRAM is expected to highlight Black businesses, art, music, fashion, culture and what Scott described as an “amazing lineup.”

This year’s list of entertainers includes three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo; serenader El DeBarge; legendary R&B group the O’Jays; rapper Yung Bleu; actor and singer Rotimi; Gospel sensation Le’Andria Johnson; celebrated disc jockey and 92Q radio host DJ Quicksilva; and Baltimore’s DJ Tanz.

“Baltimore has been waiting and our agency has been working. We are so excited to bring the AFRAM experience back to Druid Hill Park,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of city parks.

Touted as one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, AFRAM has been moved to Juneteenth weekend. Juneteenth (June 19), which was declared a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of African Americans, when General Gordon Granger publicly announced “General Order Number 3,” in Galveston, Texas, officially freeing those enslaved.

AFRAM’s weekend switch is another form of celebrating Baltimore’s Black community, city officials said.

As always, AFRAM is a free event, and residents are encouraged to apply to take part in the celebration as talent, sponsors, volunteers and vendors.